People Moves: ICCC, TISA Bank, American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea, Business Advantage International
Roy Daggy has been appointed as the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC)’s Commissioner & Chief Executive Officer.
***
TISA Bank has appointed Saamrat Dutta as Head of Corporates & Institutions and Acting Head of Marketing & Brand Communications.
***
The AmCham Coral Sea Board has been appointed for 2026, with the following executive members appointed:
- President: Ashley Huston
- Vice President: Teresa Chan
- Treasurer: Dianne Peliokai
- Secretary: David Denniston
***
Business Advantage International has welcomed Flavie Sauve as Marketing and Events Manager.