People Moves: ICCC, TISA Bank, American Chamber of Commerce Coral Sea, Business Advantage International

Roy Daggy has been appointed as the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC)’s Commissioner & Chief Executive Officer.

***

TISA Bank has appointed Saamrat Dutta as Head of Corporates & Institutions and Acting Head of Marketing & Brand Communications.

***

The AmCham Coral Sea Board has been appointed for 2026, with the following executive members appointed:

President: Ashley Huston

Vice President: Teresa Chan

Treasurer: Dianne Peliokai

Secretary: David Denniston

***

Business Advantage International has welcomed Flavie Sauve as Marketing and Events Manager.