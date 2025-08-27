People Moves: K92 Mining, Kumul Petroleum, ANZ PNG, Kina Bank

by

Promotions at K92 Mining, new Executive General Manager at Kumul Petroleum, new Country Head for ANZ PNG, and board changes at Kina Bank.

K92 Mining has announced the appointment of Stanley Komunt as Vice President – Community Affairs and External Relations, and the appointment of Felix Kipalan as General Manager – Community Affairs.

Gary Constantine has been appointed as the new Executive General Manager, Commercial at Kumul Petroleum Holdings.

Andrew Betteridge has been appointed Country Head, ANZ Papua New Guinea.

Kina Securities Limited (Kina Bank) has announced the following changes to its Board: