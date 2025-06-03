Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People Moves: Kina Bank, OTML, EastWest Transport, Newmont, Remington Group
People Moves: Kina Bank, OTML, EastWest Transport, Newmont, Remington Group

3 Jun 2025 by Leave a Comment

A departure at Kina Bank, a new Manager Media and Public Relations for OTML, a new National Fuel Transport Manager for EastWest Transport, and new President and COO for Newmont Corporation and more.

Philip Keller has resigned as Group Chief Risk Officer of Kina Bank.

***

Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has appointed Ruth Waram to the position of Manager Media & Public Relations.

***

EastWest Transport has appointed Brian Warrillow as National Fuel Transport Manager.

***

Natascha Viljoen has been promoted to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Newmont Corporation.

***

Remington Group has appointed Justin Kieseker as Chief Executive Officer.

