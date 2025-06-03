People Moves: Kina Bank, OTML, EastWest Transport, Newmont, Remington Group

A departure at Kina Bank, a new Manager Media and Public Relations for OTML, a new National Fuel Transport Manager for EastWest Transport, and new President and COO for Newmont Corporation and more.
Philip Keller has resigned as Group Chief Risk Officer of Kina Bank.
***
Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has appointed Ruth Waram to the position of Manager Media & Public Relations.
***
EastWest Transport has appointed Brian Warrillow as National Fuel Transport Manager.
***
Natascha Viljoen has been promoted to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Newmont Corporation.
***
Remington Group has appointed Justin Kieseker as Chief Executive Officer.
