People Moves: Barrick, Newmont, Kina Bank, NGIP Agmark, Autonomous Bougainville Government

CEO changes at Barrick and Newmont, new chief risk officer for Kina Bank, board appointment at NGIP Agmark, Bougainville president wins second term.

Barrick Mining Corporation has appointed Mark Hill as Group COO and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, following the departure of Mark Bristow.

Newmont Corporation announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer will retire on 31 December. Current COO Natascha Viljoen will succeed Palmer in both roles and will also join its board of directors.

Kina Securities Limited (Kina Bank) has appointed Rayna Heckenberg as its new Chief Risk Officer.

Anne Iauka has been appointed to NGIP Agmark‘s board of directors.

Ishmael Toroama has been elected for a second term as President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.