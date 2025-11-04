Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People Moves: Kumul Petroleum, CreditBank PNG, ANZ PNG, ICCC, TPA
People Moves: Kumul Petroleum, CreditBank PNG, ANZ PNG, ICCC, TPA

5 Nov 2025

KPHL appoints acting MD, new board Director for Credit Bank PNG, new CFO for ANZ PNG, a new head of the ICCC and new board members for PNG Tourism Promotion Authority.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited’s (KPHL) board of directors has appointed Luke Liria as acting Managing Director. 

***

Ravendran Achari has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for ANZ PNG, with Swastika Devi appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer for ANZ Pacific.

***

CreditBank PNG has announced the appointment of John Velegrinis as a Director on its Board.

***

Roy Daggy has been appointed as the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission‘s new Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Paulus Ain.

***

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) has sworn in the following new members to its Board:

  • Frank Lyambian
  • Kelly Onne
  • Edward Uma
  • Gregory Wong
  • Linda Danielson

 

 

