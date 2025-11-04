People Moves: Kumul Petroleum, CreditBank PNG, ANZ PNG, ICCC, TPA

by

KPHL appoints acting MD, new board Director for Credit Bank PNG, new CFO for ANZ PNG, a new head of the ICCC and new board members for PNG Tourism Promotion Authority.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited’s (KPHL) board of directors has appointed Luke Liria as acting Managing Director.

***

Ravendran Achari has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for ANZ PNG, with Swastika Devi appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer for ANZ Pacific.

***

CreditBank PNG has announced the appointment of John Velegrinis as a Director on its Board.

***

Roy Daggy has been appointed as the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission‘s new Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Paulus Ain.

***

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) has sworn in the following new members to its Board: