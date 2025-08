by

New chairman for KPHL, new board members for Westpac PNG

Gerea Aopi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL).

***

Westpac PNG has announced the following appointments to its board:

Tamzin Wardley as Chairwoman of the Board

Presley Semi and Michelle Hau’ofa as Non-Executive Directors