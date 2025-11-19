People Moves: National Petroleum Authority, National Energy Authority, National Airports Corporation, United Nations

Board appointments at the National Petroleum Authority and National Airports Corporation, a new chairman at the National Energy Authority, and a new PNG representative at the United Nations.
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has appointed the following members to its board:
- Hubert Namani (chairperson)
- Dairi Vele (deputy chairperson)
- Robert Nilkare
- Kedi Ilimbit
- David Manau (ex-officio member)
- Andrew Oaeke (ex-officio member)
- Daniel Rolpagarea (ex-officio member)
***
Ray Paul has been appointed as chairman of the National Energy Authority (NEA).
***
The National Airports Corporation‘s new Board has been sworn in as follows:
- Jacob Roland Anga (Chairman)
- Marlen Brunskill (Director)
- Andrew C. Abel (Director)
- Saki Ipata (Director)
- Mathew Wowoni (Director)
- Anix Virobo (Proxy Director), and
- Allan Mana (Corporate Secretary).
***
Michelle Hau’ofa has been appointed as the new Permanent Representative of Papua New Guinea to the United Nations Office at Geneva.
Speak Your Mind