People Moves: National Petroleum Authority, National Energy Authority, National Airports Corporation, United Nations

Board appointments at the National Petroleum Authority and National Airports Corporation, a new chairman at the National Energy Authority, and a new PNG representative at the United Nations.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has appointed the following members to its board:

Hubert Namani (chairperson)

Dairi Vele (deputy chairperson)

Robert Nilkare

Kedi Ilimbit

David Manau (ex-officio member)

Andrew Oaeke (ex-officio member)

Daniel Rolpagarea (ex-officio member)

***

Ray Paul has been appointed as chairman of the National Energy Authority (NEA).

***

The National Airports Corporation‘s new Board has been sworn in as follows:

Jacob Roland Anga (Chairman)

Marlen Brunskill (Director)

Andrew C. Abel (Director)

Saki Ipata (Director)

Mathew Wowoni (Director)

Anix Virobo (Proxy Director), and

Allan Mana (Corporate Secretary).

***

Michelle Hau’ofa has been appointed as the new Permanent Representative of Papua New Guinea to the United Nations Office at Geneva.