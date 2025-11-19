Home  »  News  »  People moves  »  People Moves: National Petroleum Authority, National Energy Authority, National Airports Corporation, United Nations
People Moves: National Petroleum Authority, National Energy Authority, National Airports Corporation, United Nations

19 Nov 2025

Board appointments at the National Petroleum Authority and National Airports Corporation, a new chairman at the National Energy Authority, and a new PNG representative at the United Nations.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has appointed the following members to its board:

  • Hubert Namani (chairperson)
  • Dairi Vele (deputy chairperson)
  • Robert Nilkare
  • Kedi Ilimbit
  • David Manau (ex-officio member)
  • Andrew Oaeke (ex-officio member)
  • Daniel Rolpagarea (ex-officio member)

***

Ray Paul has been appointed as chairman of the National Energy Authority (NEA).

***

The National Airports Corporation‘s new Board has been sworn in as follows:

  • Jacob Roland Anga (Chairman)
  • Marlen Brunskill (Director)
  • Andrew C. Abel (Director)
  • Saki Ipata (Director)
  • Mathew Wowoni (Director)
  • Anix Virobo (Proxy Director), and
  • Allan Mana (Corporate Secretary).

***

Michelle Hau’ofa has been appointed as the new Permanent Representative of Papua New Guinea to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

