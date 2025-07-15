People Moves: NICTA, K92 Mining

New board members for the National Information and Communications Technology Authority, retirement at K92 Mining.
The National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) has announced new members of the Board:
- Brian Riches – Chairman of NICTA and UAS Board
- Charles Chew – Independent Expert to NICTA Board
- Jack Tomon – Private Sector Representative, UAS Board
These members are succeeding the outgoing members: Noel Mobiha, Caroline Greenway, and Kone Kula.
***
K92 Mining announces the retirement of Philip Samar from his role as Vice President, Government and Community Affairs. Samar will continue as a senior advisor.
