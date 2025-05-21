People Moves: Steamships, PNGX Group, National Banking Corporation, and more

by

Two new appointments at Steamships, new board member for PNGX Group, new head of retail banking at National Banking Corporation, two new partners at Corrs Chambers Westgarth, and three ministerial changes in PNG Cabinet reshuffle.

Steamships has appointed Ruth Kissam as the new General Manager of Corporate Affairs, and Emmanuel Auru as the new Group Legal Counsel.

***

PNGX Group Limited, holding company of Papua New Guinea’s national stock exchange, has appointed Samson Korawali to its board.

***

National Banking Corporation has appointed Kili Tambua as Head of Retail Banking.

***

Law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth has appointed two new partners, Emmanuel Asigau and Ryan Waroka, to its Papua New Guinea practice.

***

The Prime Minister announced a minor cabinet reshuffle to fill the vacant Transport Ministry after Walter Schnaubelt resigned to take up the vacant post of Governor of New Ireland following the recent passing of Sir Julius Chan.

The new Ministers sworn in are: