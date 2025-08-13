People Moves: Westpac PNG, UPNG, Great Pacific Gold

by

Two big appointments for Westpac PNG, new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Papua New Guinea, new CFO for Great Pacific Gold.

Westpac PNG has appointed Patrick Wright as Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking and Miriam Rothera as Head of Retail Banking.

***

The University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) announced the appointment of its new Vice Chancellor, Professor Ian Findlay.

***

Alex Heath has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Great Pacific Gold, owner of the Kesar and Wild Dog gold-copper projects in PNG, succeeding Jonathan Richards.