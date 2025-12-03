Q&A with celebrity chef Julian Henao

Chef Julz, as he is best known, has worked in top restaurants around the world, appears on TV and has even cooked for the Pope. Robert Hamilton-Jones pops into his venue Locker Room at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby for a healthy ‘bowl’ lunch and a chat to the celebrity chef about his latest ventures and the local food scene.
BAPNG: You have championed healthy eating in Papua New Guinea for several years. Is your message getting through?
Julian Henao (JH): I think people are starting to realise what amazing fresh ingredients PNG has, especially from the Highlands. I started the Healthy Food Co in 2018 to cater to the growing demand for healthy meals and now work with charities like Buk Bilong Pikinini to promote nutritional education to parents and kids.
“The increasing influence of social media is adding a positive effect to the evolution of PNG food with young chefs interpreting the classics.”
I also see huge untapped potential in sports nutrition in PNG. Papua New Guineans have quickly realised the importance of eating healthy, resulting in a positive movement that’s picking up momentum.
BAPNG: Do you have any big influences from the wider culinary world?
JH: My aim is always to get the best ingredients and then keep things simple. I really admire Tom Kitchin (@tom _ kitchin) from Leith in Scotland and JP Anglo (@chefjayps), who has done a great job in promoting Filipino food worldwide and Adam Byatt (@adambyatt) who is a creative and accomplished Michelin star chef championing British food.
BAPNG: What’s your take on the current dining scene in Port Moresby?
JH: The dining scene is becoming competitive. We have a cool cafe scene now with more coffee shops. Furthermore, hotels are focusing their menus on local produce, which is cool.
The influence of expatriate chefs in our restaurant industry is having a positive effect on local chefs too. They bring their own ideas/creativity and training, which they impart on our local chefs.
POM has some awesome Asian restaurants as well.
The increasing influence of social media is adding a positive effect to the evolution of PNG food with young chefs interpreting the classics. Great to see.
BAPNG: Have you got any favourite places around town?
JH: Besides the Locker Room, I like the coffee at Duffy, Edge and Bakeology. All three are doing some great things. I went to a great new Thai place recently called Sidaam; the flavours transport you to Thailand.
BAPNG: Given your reputation, our Port Moresby readers will be excited to hear they can now hire you to cater their own event.
JH: Yes, the Catering Co was launched about a year ago. We do everything from the French Embassy’s Bastille Day celebrations at the Marriott to boardroom catering and fine dining events at people’s own residences.
This article was first published in the November 2025 – January 2026 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.
