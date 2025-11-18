Restaurant Review: Faya Haus, Port Moresby

by

Following its successful rebranding and renovation, Mary Tao returns to experience Faya Haus in Port Moresby’s Holiday Inn and Suites.

When I visited Faya Haus almost a year ago to write a story for Paradise, they were just fresh off the celebration of their rebranding (the restaurant was previously called Kopi Haus) and I made a note to return to try their menu.

I’ve since been back a few times, mainly for their great coffee, but this time I’m back to have some lunch.

It’s midday on a Saturday and both the inside of the restaurant and deck steadily fill up with the lunch crowd. I note that most of my neighbours opt for the buffet (themed buffets are available at lunch and dinner daily) but I’m eager to try the a la carte menu. I’m seated at a table outside, which gives me a view of the gardens and pool area.

I choose the burrito bowl, which is big enough to share for two. There’s a lot of colour in the bowl. It’s filled to the brim with tomatoes, sweet corn, slices of avocado, quinoa and capsicum – all topped with lightly grilled chicken breast slices. All this goodness sits on a bed of crisp lettuce. There is minimal dressing, which allows the fresh ingredients to shine.

As good as it is, I save space for the highly recommended garlic pizza. It may sound simple, but this pizza is genuinely the best I’ve had in a long time, and I daresay it will be difficult to share.

The topping has just the right amount of garlic (no chunks are detected) mixed in with thickly melted mozzarella. The crust is thin, with a slight char from the woodfire oven.

Faya Haus is suitable for everyone – from solo diners to couples on a lunch date and groups on long tables. It’s always abuzz with friendly chatter and great music, and the prices are reasonable.

WHERE: Holiday Inn & Suites, Wards Road, Waigani PHONE: +675 303 2000 ONLINE: fayahaus.com OPEN: 6am to 10pm daily STYLE: All-day dining and buffet PRICES: Starters PGK18–47; salads and burgers PGK48–55; woodfired pizzas PGK46–60; charcoal grilled dishes PGK98–450; classic dishes (like fish and chips and spaghetti bolognaise) PGK52–75, desserts PGK27–58. OUR FAVOURITE DISH: Garlic pizza IN A PHRASE: Something for everyone

This article was first published in the November 2025 – January 2026 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.