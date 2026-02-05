The year ahead: the top PNG tourism events to put in your calendar in 2026

January

PNG OFC Pro League

January 17–May 24 The 2026 season for the Oceania Football Confederation’s league kicks off in a big year of fixtures that sees rounds of soccer played in Port Moresby, Honiara, Suva and Ba in Fiji, before the finals in Auckland in May. The eight-team league includes PNG Hekari, Tahiti United and South Island United from Christchurch, New Zealand, and will play in Port Moresby between January 31 and February 8. oceaniafootball.com

February

PNG and Solomon Islands FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

February 26–March 3 Port Moresby’s Churchill Park and the National Stadium in soccer-mad Honiara host the qualifiers for the women’s FIFA World Cup 2027, with the regional round including rivals from Samoa, New Zealand, Fiji and New Caledonia. oceaniafootball.com

March

PNG National Game Fishing Titles

March 30–April 5 PNG’s top sport fishing competition sees more than 250 anglers fishing for the title, this year held in Kimbe, West New Britain. In 2025, the heaviest billfish landed was a 134-kilogram blue marlin, with male, mixed, all-female and junior teams all casting off. gfapng.org Hiri Moale

Late March to early April Celebrating the Hiri trade voyages between the Motu-speaking peoples, the festival is a three-day event of dance, music and food, with Motuan culture at its core: the Hiri Moale Queen is crowned for her bilas (traditional dress) and traditional knowledge. papuanewguinea.travel

May

Tumbuna Sing-Sing

May 7–17 The word tumbuna means ‘ancestors’ in Tok Pisin, and this sing-sing at Rondon Ridge on Mount Kuta lets visitors meet the performers as they prepare their extravagant bilas for a day of drumming and singing at this intimate performance. pngtours.com

July

Shark Calling Festival

July 16–18 Kono village in New Ireland is the site of this ancient festival, where men undertake ritual purification before they embark on the shark hunt. With one man in each canoe, they call the animals to the sacrifice, and the festival culminates in a communal feast back on land. newirelandtourism.org PNG National Remembrance Day

July 23 This day commemorates those Papua New Guineans who have died in military service and is marked by prayer ceremonies across the country.

papuanewguinea.travel

August

Sepik River Crocodile Festival

August 5–7 Held in the first week of August in Ambunti in the East Sepik Province, this landmark three-day festival celebrates the cultures of the Sepik River, including the so-called crocodile men of Palembei village, whose initiation includes ritual scarring to honour the crocodile. papuanewguinea.travel Enga Show

August 7–9 A vibrant display of traditional culture and rituals, the iconic Enga Show includes ancient crafts and spell casting, as well as a sing-sing showcasing song and dance. engashow.com Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference (Brisbane)

August 10–11 This annual business conference, curated by PNG’s leading business media, will once again bring investors and financiers to Brisbane’s Convention and Exhibition Centre to discuss business and investment opportunities in both PNG and our region. pnginvestmentconference.com Paiya Show

August 15 Held the day before the famous Mount Hagen Show, the far smaller Paiya Show lets visitors get up close and personal at this sing-sing in Paiya village, 40 kilometres from Mount Hagen town. Its drawcards include the Asaro Mudmen and Chimbu Omo Masalai (skeleton spirit) dancers. papuanewguinea.travel Mount Hagen Show

August 16–17 One of PNG’s most famous cultural extravaganzas, the Mount Hagen Show sees sing-sing groups from around the country meet in the Western Highlands in an astonishing display of tribal headdresses and costumes, body paint, drumming and singing. papuanewguinea.travel

September

Bougainville Chocolate Festival

September Bougainville produces some of the world’s finest cocoa, and this festival is all about the delicious chocolates made in the region. Taste your way around the festival, attend seminars for growers, compete in the baking competition and enjoy local music. Date still to be confirmed at time of going to press. facebook.com/bougainvillechocolatefestival PNG Independence Day

September 16 PNG’s national day is a public holiday that commemorates the country’s independence from Australia in 1975. The day is marked with gatherings across the nation, festivals and traditional dances. papuanewguinea.travel Rabaul Frangipani Festival

September 12–13 Held the weekend before Independence Day, the two-day event marks new growth after the town was devastated by volcanic eruptions in 1994. Rabaul celebrates with a float parade and the Tolai people’s sacred Kinavai ritual at dawn. papuanewguinea.travel Goroka Show

September 19–20 PNG’s oldest and largest sing-sing sees over 100 clans and tribes bring their costumes, songs and chants to this East Highlands site. The sing-sing was established as a peace mission to unite tribes through traditional dances, customs and traditions. papuanewguinea.travel

October

PNG Rugby League World Cup 2026

October 17 & 24 The PNG Kumuls come head-to-head with Lebanon at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, and then the Kumuls take on Samoa on October 24. In the women’s round, the PNG Orchids face France on October 17, and then Fiji plays the Orchids on October 24. rlwc2026.com Morobe Show

October 24–25 One of the highlights of PNG’s cultural calendar, the Morobe Show is held by the light of the October full moon at the Lae Showgrounds. Since 1959, the volunteer-run agricultural show’s highlights have included traditional dance, cowboy and livestock displays. morobeshow.org.pg

November