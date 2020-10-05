Employment of spouses and dependents, health and education in Papua New Guinea

by

Employment of non-National spouses and dependents, education and health for those seeking to live and work in Papua New Guinea.

Employment of non-National spouses and dependents

Dependent employment is permitted provided the dependent has their own independent work permit. The dependent will need to leave the country to have the work permit issued by the PNG diplomatic mission in their country of origin.

Many people in dependent circumstances involve themselves in home duties and or a range of voluntary work options that exist in all centres.

Education

Within PNG there are currently 18 International Education Agency schools (www.ieapg.net) across PNG attended by citizen and non-citizen students. The vast majority of citizens attend government supported provincial primary and provincial/national high schools and there are also other private education providers. It is important to note though that school resources are minimal and there are virtually no facilities for children with special needs. Most external observers would comment that education standards have dropped over the years. Research is recommended.

Some employers support education for all employees in PNG and may even support off shore education for non-citizens and citizen employees. A significant but relatively small number of children of citizens and non-citizens alike choose to send their children to overseas educational institutions.

Health

The public health situation in PNG is of concern. Tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, malaria diabetes, heart disease and Covid are all problems within PNG. Public Hospitals do lack funding especially outside of the main centres and, as a result, care is very limited.

In Port Moresby and Lae there are a number of private hospitals that offer adequate care For most non-citizen employees Medivac is part of most contracts and involves evacuating employee or their dependents to an Australian medical facility for any serious illness or injury.

Naturally, this is a growing issue for Papua New Guineans and an increasing number of citizens in the main centres are seeking medical insurance and accessing private health options. Packaging around health care is seen as important by a growing number of PNG employees and the value of a healthy workforce is recognised by many major employers.

This article prepared by Scott Roberts (Managing Director, Pacific People Solutions) and George Griffin (Managing Director, CC Pacific).