Fiscal consolidation in Papua New Guinea: some promising signs, but will it be sustained?

Secondly, interest payments have also fallen relative to GDP (Figure 2), and debt servicing payments have declined as a share of government revenue. While 20 toea for every kina the government collected in revenue went to interest payments in 2020, only 14 toea per kina of revenue will go towards interest payments in 2023. PNG lowered its debt service costs by participating in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in 2020 and 2021. In addition, interest rates have declined as PNG has accessed cheaper external financing, mostly from multilateral and bilateral institutions, and domestic interest rates have also fallen.

‘While 2023 budget documents show that PNG has a K4,238 million stock of arrears, the bill may be even larger than this.’

The 2022 and 2023 budget documents show a commendable plan to eliminate the deficit by 2027. However, this is easier said than done. As Figure 3 shows, PNG has struggled in recent years with fiscal consolidation despite repeated efforts to achieve it.

There are several reasons why the country will continue to struggle with the difficult task of deficit reduction.

For starters, control over the [public service] salary bill remains weak. Salaries accounted for almost half the total revenue (less grants) between 2016 and 2021 and continue to exceed appropriations yearly (Figure 4).

PNG’s salary bill has previously been described as ‘impossible to predict’. Part of the difficulty here is that provinces effectively determine the number of teachers and the national government then has to pay for them. Unsurprisingly, over K500 million of personal emoluments liabilities were identified during the 2023 budget process.

Arrears also remain a significant issue. The 2019 due diligence exercise found ‘significant government arrears that were outstanding and unrecognised’, with the bill increasing even after the exercise was concluded. And, while 2023 budget documents show that PNG has a K4,238 million stock of arrears, the bill may be even larger than this. While the 2021 Final Budget Outcome states K74 million of rental arrears remain outstanding, Nambawan Super has suggested that the state owes them alone K140 million in rental arrears.

Thirdly, there is little economic incentive for PNG to exercise fiscal restraint. As the kina is no longer convertible (with foreign exchange instead being rationed), the risk of a balance of payments crisis – which in the past incentivised the government to limit the deficit – is now very low. The temptation is instead to merely postpone the reduction of fiscal deficits, as has occurred in the last decade and is starkly shown in Figure 3. PNG’s plans to enter a program with the IMF will also reinforce the need for budget repair.

Fourthly, external debt has exceeded domestic debt this year for the first time since 2006. Reliance on foreign borrowing has reduced interest costs, but increased risks. If some shock forces PNG to depreciate the kina, there will be a sudden increase in interest payments.