Five questions with futurist Mark Pesce, keynote speaker at Innovation PNG 2025

Mark Pesce co-invented the technology for 3D on the Web and has written ten books, including Getting Started with ChatGPT and AI Chatbots (2023). He will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Innovation PNG 2025 conference. Business Advantage PNG sat down with him to hear his thoughts on the changing landscape of technology.

BAPNG: You’ve recently published a book on using Artificial Intelligence tools like ChatGPT. What excites you most about AI?

MP: AI is a new class of tool, one which allows us to quickly and easily build other tools. It means that the average person can now perform extraordinary tasks – and the tools are very easy to use, so there’s no barrier to entry.

BAPNG: You’re on the judging panel for this year’s Innovation PNG Awards. What innovation are you most proud of being associated with yourself?

Thirty-one years ago I co-created the very first 3D interface to the World Wide Web. Over the rest of the 1990s and into the early 2000s, VRML (Virtual Reality Modeling Language) was used by people worldwide to be creative, and to bring a more-than-text-and-images experience to the Web.

BAPNG: You co-invented the technology for 3D on the web. What technology developed by someone else do you wish you’d invented?

The Internet. I’ve met Vint Cerf – generally credited as the ‘father’ of the Internet – and it’s easy to see how his technology has transformed nearly every aspect of our world today.

BAPNG: What piece of technology would you not be without?

A smartphone – it’s the Swiss Army Knife of the 21st century. Take it anywhere, and it can help you do almost anything – except open a bottle!

BAPNG: Any recommendations for what to read, watch or listen to in order to keep up with the latest developments in technology?

Websites: Ars Technica – great coverage of technology, space, and science

YouTube’s “Two Minute Papers” channel – the latest scientific breakthroughs, explained

My own podcast, “The Next Billion Seconds” – all about the future!