Get physical: weight training advice from Airways Hotel’s gym instructor

Gym instructor Alex Tony provides some tips for starting off a weights program in the gym.

As one of Papua New Guinea’s premier gym complexes, the reputation of Airways Hotel’s health and fitness centre precedes it. The state-of-the-art exercise equipment, elegant artificial grass tennis court and that 20-metre infinity lap-pool with its stunning view of the Owen Stanley Ranges are common knowledge.

But there’s much more. There are two squash courts, a table tennis table plus a barre/yoga studio with a weekly schedule of classes. Gym Instructor Alex Tony will even become your personal trainer if you need extra motivation.

There are six modern treadmills in the gym (overcrowding is never an issue), but if you’d rather do your cardio outside then hotel guests also have access to the neighbouring recreation park.

Guests staying at Airways have complimentary access to the health and fitness centre. A limited number of annual memberships are also available.

The gym also has a good range of weights, so here Tony provides his top tips on getting started with some weight training.

Warm Up Some aerobic activity, such as a five-minute jog or brisk walk, will increase blood flow to your muscles and prime them for a good workout. Skipping rope or doing jumping jacks for a few minutes are also good warm-up options.

Some aerobic activity, such as a five-minute jog or brisk walk, will increase blood flow to your muscles and prime them for a good workout. Skipping rope or doing jumping jacks for a few minutes are also good warm-up options. Start with lighter weights Start with a weight that you can lift 10 to 15

times with proper form. Begin with one or two sets of 10

to 15 repetitions, and slowly progress to three sets or more.

Gradually increase the weight When you can easily do the recommended number of sets and repetitions, increase the weight by 5–10%. Check to make sure this is the right weight for you before doing a full workout.

Rest for at least 60 seconds between sets This helps prevent muscle fatigue, especially as you start out.

Limit your workout to no longer than 45 minutes You can get the workout you need in this time frame. Longer sessions may not lead to better results and may increase your risk of burnout and muscle fatigue.

Gently stretch your muscles after workout Stretching can help boost your flexibility, ease muscle tension and reduce your risk of injury.

Stretching can help boost your flexibility, ease muscle tension and reduce your risk of injury. Rest a day or two between sessions Resting gives your muscles time to recover and replenish energy stores before your next workout.