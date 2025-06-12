Hotel guide to Port Moresby

by

With many international visitors expected in Papua New Guinea’s capital for 50th anniversary celebrations in September, Mary Tao rounds up some of the key hotels.

THE STANLEY HOTEL & SUITES

See thestanleypng.com

tel. +675 2077 888

The Stanley stands 19 storeys tall in the centre of Waigani and connects to Vision City Mall. There are eight types of accommodation, including luxurious suites and apartments.

The superior twin rooms are an ideal option for families, and if you are on the fifth floor, there’s easy access to the infinity pool and the gym.

For pampering, head to the Zen Spa or wander through the gift and beauty shops. The hotel also has its own small grocery shop.

The large plant walls in the Greenhaus restaurant and Rainforest Cafes create a relaxing touch. Greenhaus has a daily buffet and international a la carte menu.

The Silver Leaf restaurant offers fine dining with a great view over the city and the Monsoon Bar & Lounge is a go-to spot for evening drinks and watching sport on the big screen.

HILTON PORT MORESBY HOTEL & RESIDENCES

See hiltonportmoresby.hilton.com or starmountainplaza.com/the-hilton

tel. +675 7501 8000

Located in Hohola, Hilton is a world of its own, exuding the style and perks that the hotel brand is renowned for.

There are multiple room options to choose from. The king studio residence has its own kitchen, lounge and all the necessary amenities for a longer stay. Enjoy the city and mountain views from the private balcony.

Facilities include two pools and fitness centres.

Choices for dining include the Copper Cafe, a great spot for coffee and desserts. The Mumu restaurant offers an elevated twist on local classic dishes. You can also pop over to Host Bistro at Hilton Residences (within the same compound) for all-day dining and a well-stocked bar to unwind.

AIRWAYS HOTEL & RESIDENCES

See airways.com.pg

tel. +675 324 5200

There is an immediate serenity when you enter Airways. Less than five minutes from Jacksons International Airport, its well-appointed rooms are surrounded by lush gardens with colourful native birds.

There are three main accommodation wings – Bacchus, Fountain and Dakota, the latter having its own executive lounge.

Known for its comfort and luxury, the hotel boasts a spa, pool, exclusive gym, tennis court and children’s playground.

There are various dining options throughout the hotel: the fine-dining restaurant, Bacchus, has a newly curated menu and Vue has a daily buffet. There are views to planes on the airport runway.

CROWN HOTEL PORT MORESBY

See crownhotel.com.pg

tel. +675 309 3000

Sitting on the hilltop of Hunter St, Crown offers sea and city views and is within walking distance to Ela Beach and shops.

This hotel has been a fixture in Port Moresby since the late 1970s and the standard queen to deluxe rooms have all the required amenities, are comfortable and economically priced. The executive rooms and suites are spacious and decorated with solid wooden furniture, which add warmth.

The Rapala restaurant offers fine dining from a Western and Middle Eastern inspired menu. The Cafe provides all-day dining and a daily buffet. For a quiet drink, head to the Heritage Bar or head down to Pondo Tavern for live music and bar food.

GATEWAY HOTEL & APARTMENTS

See coralseahotels.com.pg

tel. +675 327 8100

Close to the airport, Gateway has standard, premier, executive rooms and self-contained apartments. Most have balconies and windows that open if you prefer fresh air to air conditioning. They are also spacious with modern furniture, and the local paintings on the walls add a splash of colour.

The swimming pool is large with an alfresco area beside it. Apartment guests have access to a gym, tennis court, kids’ playground, and private pool. The Sizzler’s Family Restaurant has budget-friendly hearty dishes while the Wild Orchid Restaurant has a buffet that changes daily. Themes range from Italian cuisine to curry dishes. Dining is also available at the Jackson’s Rooftop Bar, a popular spot with a great view for the night crowd.

GRAND PAPUA HOTEL

See coralseahotels.com.pg/grand-papua-hotel

tel. +675 304 0000

Centrally located, all 156 rooms are elegantly furnished and have private balconies and sea views.

The interior speaks of modern colonial, with local historical photos lining the hallways.

Facilities include a spa, gym, pool and jacuzzi.

The Grand Brasserie has an Asian-Pacific inspired a la carte menu, or for a more exclusive experience, book a sunset dinner on the 15th floor. If you’re on the go, the Grand Cafe has quick breakfast and lunch options and its own signature coffee blend.

The elegant Grand Bar by the lobby is ideal for a quiet drink and private meetings.

HOLIDAY INN & SUITES PORT MORESBY

See ihg.com

tel. +675 303 2000

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, the Holiday Inn is surrounded by landscaped tropical gardens. The fitness centre is one of the largest in the city and has two squash courts.

The hotel has had recent major upgrades, including the rebranding of its main restaurant to Faya Haus, which now specialises in woodfired pizza, grilled meats and a daily buffet. The lobby convenience shop now has seating to enjoy coffee, desserts, pastries and salads.

Rooms are spacious with abundant natural light and come with either garden or city views. Options range from a standard room with a king bed to a two-bedroom suite. All rooms and suites offer a private balcony with outdoor seating.

All hotels provide free airport shuttle services.