Hotel Review: Holiday Inn Express Port Moresby

Kate Webster looks inside the comfortable business hotel, the Holiday Inn Express Port Moresby.

Holiday Inn Express Port Moresby stands out for its blend of affordability, comfort and strategic location. An IHG hotel, the hotel’s modern amenities, diverse room options and complimentary breakfast make it a top choice for both business and leisure travellers. There’s complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the property and a well-equipped business centre. For added convenience, there’s ample on-site parking, a self-service laundry area, and a 24-hour reception.

The hotel is just a 15-minute drive from Jacksons International Airport, making arrivals and departures a breeze.

Rooms

Standard rooms are comfortable and modern, and feature essential amenities, including a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, a dedicated workspace and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. Superior rooms offer a bit more space and have enhanced amenities and additional seating areas. Suites are ideal for families or extended stays. They include a separate living area, a kitchenette and upgraded bathroom amenities.

Food and drink

Start your day with the hotel’s complimentary Express Start Breakfast, featuring a selection of hot and cold items such as eggs, bacon, pastries, cereals and fresh fruit. For guests in a hurry, there’s a Grab & Go breakfast. While the hotel does not have an onsite restaurant for lunch and dinner, guests can explore nearby dining options. Room service is 24/7.

What guests like

“Very comfortable bed and pillows. Superb gym with everything you could possibly need.” – HotelsCombined

“The staff, gym, pool bar and restaurant within the compound make this place feel safe and welcoming.” – TripAdvisor

“I enjoy my stays at the Holiday Inn Express. The easy access to the lift allows me to move in and out quickly. I also love that breakfast is free.” – Trivago

What you need to know WHO STAYS? A haven for business travellers or those transiting through to Papua New Guinea’s islands. HOW BIG? 199 rooms. COST From about PGK300 per night for a standard room with two single beds or a queen bed. CHECK IN/CHECK OUT 2pm/11am HIGHLIGHTS A 24-hour fitness centre for those who like to stay active on the road and an inviting outdoor pool. NEARBY The Vision City Mega Mall is a short drive away. Business districts and government offices are also within easy reach, making it a prime location for corporate travellers.

This is an edited version of an original article first published in the October-December 2024 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.