Hotel Review: In Wewak Boutique Hotel

Lemach Lavari looks inside the premium In Wewak Boutique Hotel located in East Sepik Province.

In Wewak Boutique Hotel prides itself on customer service; the well-kept gardens and shady palms hint at a tropical oasis. For outdoor relaxation, guests can chill by the pool or enjoy the ocean views with a cold drink or a good book on one of the decks.

The hotel is on Wewak Hill in town, a 10-minute drive from Boram Airport and a two-minute drive from the shopping centre. The hotel has two aspects on the hill, facing the Bismarck Sea and Meni Beach.

Rooms

Modern and comfortable, all rooms are self-contained with cosy beds and coffee machines. The newly built one-bedroom apartments, with kitchens, are ideal for long stays. The single and twin-share rooms provide a homelike stay on a budget. The deluxe or superior deluxe rooms have a lounge room. For business meetings or functions the conference room can host about 40 people.

Food and drink

The Cocoa Cafe serves breakfast and lunch for guests, while dinner is served at the Vanilla Room Restaurant. The restaurant serves international cuisine with locally sourced produce. The local Sepik prawns are a favourite dinner option, along with the crocodile curry served with steamed rice or mashed potatoes.

What guests like

“Not only is this the best place in Wewak, it’s also one of the better hotels in PNG. (I’ve been to 20/22 provinces). Great staff, terrific food (curries are amazing) and a great view of the sea from the front deck. Rooms are surprisingly big and comfortable. I particularly like the display of traditional handcrafts on the walls throughout the hotel.” – TripAdvisor

“The rooms are well kept, clean and new. The staff are friendly and helpful.” – TripAdvisor

“The food can be sublime: The freshwater giant Sepik prawns just beat the slow-cooked leg of lamb.” – TripAdvisor

WHO STAYS? A mix of government employees, overseas tourists and local travellers. HOW BIG? 96 rooms, from budget with a single bed, to twin share, family deluxe and one-bedroom serviced apartments. COST From K363 for the budget single. CHECK IN/CHECK OUT 10am HIGHLIGHTS Most rooms have views of the Bismarck Sea to the north or the white sandy Meni Beach to the south. There are decks with comfortable seating to enjoy the sunsets. Publicly accessible areas of the hotel have excellent displays of local paintings and carvings. NEARBY Stroll along the Meni Beach, just a minute’s drive away.

This is an edited version of an original article first published in the July-September 2024 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.