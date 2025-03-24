Hotel review: Loloata Island Resort Papua New Guinea

by

Nadav Shemer Shlezinger takes a look at this tropical resort only a short drive and ferry from Port Moresby.

Location

The Loloata Island Resort jetty is a 20-minute drive from Jacksons International Airport or a 30-minute drive from downtown Port Moresby. A ferry travels to Loloata and back five times each day, taking around 15 minutes to make the journey one way.

The place

The resort is ideal for a short break from Port Moresby, offering a laidback Pacific island-style getaway just a short journey from the city. Activities include relaxing by the sea or pool, doing some diving, snorkelling or kayaking, walking the island trail (recommended at sunrise), and even coral planting. The property offers complimentary Wi-Fi as well as a spa, a small gym and three conference rooms. Golf carts are available for travel between guest rooms and the main building.

Rooms

All rooms offer views of the ocean, and some are built over the water. The overwater suites offer decks, including (in most cases) an outdoor shower. These spacious east-facing decks are perfect for getting up early to watch the sun rise or for relaxing at day’s end while listening to the waves lap gently against

the shore.

Food and Drink

The resort’s spacious open-air restaurant is located poolside and offers views out to the bay and the Owen Stanley Ranges. Open throughout the day, it has a wide-ranging buffet breakfast and a lunch and dinner menu with something for everyone, including barramundi, seafood, pizzas, burgers, salads, and several Indian and vegetarian dishes. In-room dining is available 24 hours a day.

What guests like

“An idyllic island resort with all resort comforts including restaurants, bar and spa, pool, dive facilities, kayaks. Nice sea breeze, ocean views.” – Booking.com

“Amazing experience. A true getaway from the busy lifestyle in the city. Pool was great, sunrise and sunset couldn’t get better.” – TripAdvisor

“Great place, great location, decent food. Luxury resort near a city with hardly any other alternative for quality/views.” – Trivago

What you need to know WHO STAYS? A popular weekend destination for families living in Port Moresby and a top weekday choice for corporate retreats and events. HOW BIG? 68 suites and villas, set overwater or on the oceanfront. COST From about PGK750 per night for an oceanview room with a king bed. CHECK IN/CHECK OUT 2pm/10am HIGHLIGHTS The Loloata Island trail (around 30 minutes) for superb 360-degree views of Bootless Bay, the mainland and even some wallaby sightings. NEARBY Loloata Island is one of four islands in Bootless Bay, about 15 kilometres southeast of Port Moresby. The resort has a fully equipped dive shop, and fast boats can take visitors to 29 dive sites surrounding the island.

This is an edited version of an original article first published in the February-April 2025 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.