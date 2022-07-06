Loyalty has its rewards in Papua New Guinea

Loyalty schemes have dramatically transformed in Papua New Guinea, with consumers being offered more schemes, as well as more choice within existing loyalty programs. Here are some of the loyalty schemes you can’t miss.
Margaret Frank, the Marketing Manager at IHG Hotels and Resorts, says the change in the hotel industry schemes has been driven by more global hotel chains competing for local dollars.
′Customers want to be rewarded for their loyalty and rewarding your loyal customer is now a requirement in the travel industry,′ she says.
′Our IHG One Rewards members are nine times more likely to book direct, return 15 per cent sooner than non-members, stay 20 per cent longer and are 15 per cent more profitable than third-party online bookings.′
IHG debuted its new loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, in April. According to IHG, it provides members with industry-leading value and richer rewards than ever before, as well as a new tier and bonus points earning structure.
Another group seeing a change in the loyalty landscape is the CPL Group, whose Real Rewards Plus was the pioneering loyalty program in the country when it started in 2003.
′The engagement and interaction from our members have been great and we have seen a lot of traction in terms of member activity on a month-to- month basis,′ says Kevin Alo, the General Manager for Strategic Marketing at CPL.
The growth of the scheme encouraged CPL to introduce a tiered program within its membership. ′If you are a gold member, the perks can include select free grocery items, or even gift cards,′ he says.
Here’s a rundown on some of the loyalty schemes available to PNG customers.
CPL real rewards
Real Rewards is open to anyone over 18 so you can walk into any participating CPL Group store (City Pharmacy, Stop & Shop, Hardware Haus stores nationwide) and join. You can begin redeeming your points once you acquire enough points for the selected items; one kina earns you one point.
Real Rewards cards have an expiry date on their points, which are lost if there has not been any activity within two years.
IHG one rewards
The InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) loyalty program has recently re-branded under the name IHG One Rewards. Points earned in the program can be used around the world with airlines, supermarket chains, credit card merchants and even for magazine subscriptions, ebooks and games.
Loyalty members can use their points to stay at any one of the 6028+ IHG hotels worldwide, and they can even use their points to fuel their next flight with airline partnerships that service PNG, including Qantas Frequent Flyer and Virgin Velocity.
Grand Papua Hotel (Radisson Rewards)
Earlier this year the Radisson entered the PNG market, signing up the Grand Papua Hotel, and that means guests are now eligible to join the Radisson Rewards scheme.
The scheme is free to join, and topline features are up to 10% when booking directly, earning points towards a free stay, andgetting complimentary room upgrades if available.
Air Niugini Destinations
One of PNG’s longest established loyalty schemes is run by national carrier Air Niugini. Destinations allows you to accrue points by not only flying with the airline, but also by buying goods and services from program partners such as the Brian Bell retail group and Coral Seas Hotels.
Destinations points can also be used for ancillary purposes, such as upgrading to business class, paying for excess baggage, andgetting access to Air Niugini’s domestic lounge network.
The airline is currently upgrading the program to introduce features such as status points, which allow you over time to upgrade from the standard classic membership to silver or gold memberships, which offer greater benefits. Air Niugini even has a Destinations membership for minors.
Able home and office rewards
The Able Rewards scheme is open to all shoppers with a valid email address or phone number, and you can join at any Able store. For every K100 you spend you receive one Able Rewards point that is equal to K1 that can be redeemed, but it cannot be redeemed for cash. You can redeem your points once they reach 100 and there are some limitations on how the points can be used, for example no lay-bys.
RH Hypermarket and Wanton Rewards
There are two types of cards: Wantok Reward Card is free to get, and customers earn points towards free items; the Wantok
Gift Card requires a K30 deposit and offers more rewards. Wantok Reward members get 10 per cent off in selected items store and are eligible for on-the-spot, members-only promotions.
Nasfund membership discount program
This superannuation loyalty scheme offers up to 25 per cent off services such as optical, electrical, pharmacy and flights. Partners for the scheme include CPL, Brian Bell & Co, Mills Dental Care and a range of retailers and restaurants. For a full list of partners check out the website.
The article ‘Loyalty has its rewards’ was first published in the June-August issue of PNG Now, PNG’s leading lifestyle magazine.
