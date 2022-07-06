Loyalty has its rewards in Papua New Guinea

Margaret Frank, the Marketing Manager at IHG Hotels and Resorts, says the change in the hotel industry schemes has been driven by more global hotel chains competing for local dollars.

′Customers want to be rewarded for their loyalty and rewarding your loyal customer is now a requirement in the travel industry,′ she says.

′Our IHG One Rewards members are nine times more likely to book direct, return 15 per cent sooner than non-members, stay 20 per cent longer and are 15 per cent more profitable than third-party online bookings.′

IHG debuted its new loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, in April. According to IHG, it provides members with industry-leading value and richer rewards than ever before, as well as a new tier and bonus points earning structure.

Another group seeing a change in the loyalty landscape is the CPL Group, whose Real Rewards Plus was the pioneering loyalty program in the country when it started in 2003.

Story continues after advertisment...

′The engagement and interaction from our members have been great and we have seen a lot of traction in terms of member activity on a month-to- month basis,′ says Kevin Alo, the General Manager for Strategic Marketing at CPL.

The growth of the scheme encouraged CPL to introduce a tiered program within its membership. ′If you are a gold member, the perks can include select free grocery items, or even gift cards,′ he says.