Marriott puts out the welcome mat in Port Moresby

Mary Tao peeks inside the new Marriott Executive Apartments at Harbourside South in Port Moresby.

The largest hotel chain in the world, Marriott International, has extended its brand into Papua New Guinea.

The Marriott Executive Apartments Port Moresby, which take up the top nine levels of Harbourside South, is the chain’s first branch in the South Pacific and is a welcome addition to Port Moresby’s Stanley Esplanade.

Harbourside South has 21 floors and is managed by Pacific Palms Property. It provides multilevel parking, four levels for corporate use, and shops.

The private Marriott residences start on level 13 and all 88 suites are available for lease. Clients can choose from premium classic one- or two-bedroom apartments that have views of Fairfax Harbour. The view is perhaps most breathtaking from one of the five luxurious penthouses (one or two bedrooms) with large balconies.

Interior-designed by Hachem, all the suites have high ceilings and plenty of natural light, creating a sense of space and a calm flow.

The living rooms have an open-plan style that connects with the kitchens, which all have mirrored-glass splash-backs that reflect the outside. This adds to the ultra-modern vibe of the space and allows residents to take full advantage of the beautiful harbour views.

The carefully curated furniture and art have been sourced locally and promote minimalism.

Restaurants, entertainment, and leisure activities are within safe walking distance, and residents can use a newly built skywalk that connects the Harbourside precinct and Harbourside South.

“The goal is to really acclimate whoever comes,” says Sherry Maglasang, opening General Manager of the apartments.

“We don’t want to secure them (the residents) in one place, we want them to see PNG, and PNG is not inside (the apartments). You don’t box them in, that’s a thing of the past.”

There are a variety of measures designed to help residents settle in and learn about Port Moresby and the rest of PNG, including an orientation packet and correspondence prior to arrival.

Although the target market is corporate executives needing a home away from home for a long stay, the property is also family-friendly, with access to recreational facilities on level 11 that include two pools and a playground.

This article was first published in the April–June 2024 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.