Papua New Guinea’s spas: little worlds of good

by

Exhausted after so many Zoom meetings and the stress of the week? Escape from the world and indulge in a message or wellness treatment from one of Papua New Guinea’s favourite spas.

Of everything the wellness and beauty business has to offer, day spas would have to be among the best. These temples of bliss are among the few places where we can escape from the world to indulge in massages and numerous wellness treatments that ultimately leave us calmer, healthier and happier.

The concept behind modern spas harks back to the days when humans first discovered the pleasures of soaking in hot springs bubbling from the ground. The Greeks and Romans were among the first to embrace the relaxing and restorative effects of these mineral-rich waters, and the practice spread far and wide.

Modern spa menus now offer many health-giving therapies, all with different key benefits. Salt scrubs, for instance, aim to leave skin silky smooth, wholebody seaweed wraps help reduce joint inflammation and water retention, while aromatherapy calms and uplifts.

Massages, too, do far more than sooth sore muscles. A Canadian study found even a quick 10-minute post-workout massage can boost recovery and strength by up to 60 per cent. Massage has also been found to aid sleep, boost immunity, and reduce stress from mild to severe, a huge benefit when you consider that chronic stress can disrupt virtually every system in the body. A calm mind helps set everything straight, from better breathing and problem solving to clearer communication and increased happiness.

Where to go

Bliss the Spa, Airways Hotel

Story continues after advertisment...

Winner of the World Luxury Spa Awards every year consistently since 2013, Bliss the Spa is Papua New Guinea’s most luxurious spa complex, and the hotel’s still point. Bliss the Spa offers a full range of massages, luxury baths and facials, for singles and couples.

Where: Ground floor, Airways Hotel, Jacksons Parade, near Port Moresby’s Jacksons International Airport.

Phone: 324 5200 ext 3326

Website: www.airways.com.pg/facilities/bliss-the-spa

Hours: Daily 9am – 9pm

Lingzhi Serenity Spa at Sanctuary Hotel

Positioned at the end of Pitpit Street, North Waigani, the Sanctuary Hotel’s Lingzhi Serenity Spa is small but very comfortable, with a tropical feel. The sweet aroma of lemongrass wafts through the spa and soft soothing tunes are played. The spa has a range of facial treatments and massages. The Philippine Traditional Hilot massage is one we recommend. It is a deep tissue massage to relax the mind and heal the body.

Where: Pitpit Street, North Waigani

Phone: 303 7400/7387 2377

Facebook: The Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa

Hours: Daily 9am – 5pm

Salon & Spa at Marina

On the ground floor of the Royal Papua Yacht Club, Salon & Spa is a sanctuary with cool sea breezes and exceptional customer service. There are TLC treatments for skin, hair and muscles. The spa’s lymphatic massage is recommended, along with the HydraFacial that detoxifies and rejuvenates skin to provide a healthy glow. The spa is not restricted to members of the yacht club, although bookings must be made a day in advance. There is a 25 per cent discount every Monday on all services.

Where: Royal Papua Yacht Club

Phone: 310 0521/7914 6351/7592 6844

Facebook: Salon & Spa at Marina

Hours: Daily 9am – 7pm

Zen Spa at Stanley Hotel

The Zen Spa well and truly lives up to its name, being peaceful and calm. Leather sofas help create the relaxed aura of the spa where facials, massages, waxing and scrubs are available. If you really want to spoil yourself, try the 60-minute massage and spa bath in the VIP room. Where Level 3, Stanley Hotel & Suites

Phone: 302 8871/7166 8669

Website: thestanleypng.com

Hours: Daily 10am – 10pm

The article ‘A world of good’ by Mary Aseari and Bronwen Gora was first published in the April 2021 edition of PNG Now, PNG’s leading lifestyle magazine.