People Moves: Air Niugini, MVIL, Santos, BSP

Air Niugini launches CEO search, MVIL appoints new CEO, Santos CFO resigns, new company secretary for BSP

Air Niugini has confirmed the departure of Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon. Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Air Niugini’s parent company, has begun the process of recruiting a new CEO. Captain Samiu Taufa, MBE, Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Operating Officer, is currently the Officer in Charge while the airline searches for a replacement CEO.

Bafino Koi has commenced as Chief Executive Officer of Motor Vehicles Insurance Ltd (MVIL), succeeding Michael Makap.

Santos has announced the resignation of Sherry Duhe as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Lachlan Harris as Acting Chief Financial Officer.

BSP Financial Group has appointed Josephine Talpa as Company Secretary, replacing Vandhna Narayan in the role. Ms Narayan remains at BSP as Group Chief Compliance Officer.