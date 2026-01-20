People Moves: National Banking Corporation, Asian Development Bank, PNG Chiefs, Westpac PNG, Kina Bank, Pacific Lime and Cement, IFC, ministerial changes

National Banking Corporation Limited (NBC) has announced the appointment of Adam Downie as its Acting Chief Executive Officer.

***

Takafumi Kadono has assumed office as the new Country Director of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Papua New Guinea Resident Mission in Port Moresby.

***

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced the appointment of Lorna McPherson as Chief Executive Officer of the PNG Chiefs.

***

Westpac PNG has appointed Patrick Wright as Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking.

***

Kina Bank has appointed Paul Sayer as Executive General Manager, Wealth Management.

***

Pacific Lime and Cement has appointed Kevin Savory as Chief Executive Officer – Cement. Savory will work alongside CEO – Lime John McBride.

***

Sarvesh Suri has been named as the International Finance Corporation (IFC)’s Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific. Supporting Suri is newly appointed Division Director Keiko Miwa, based in Jakarta, Indonesia, who will manage South West Asia and the Pacific Islands.

***

The following changes have been made to the National Executive Council, PNG’s cabinet: