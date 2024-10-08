Port Moresby’s new Harbourside South retail precinct sailing well in first year

by

Mary Tao explores Harbourside South, the latest retail precinct to open in Port Moresby, where you can get everything from trending fashion to local crafts and freshly made smoothies.

Harbourside South on the Stanley Esplanade has delivered its promise of creating a full-service building providing amenities for living, work and leisure since its grand opening in March.

Part of that has been its retail floor, with 13 shops on the ground level, which can be accessed from Champion Parade or Harbourside West via the skywalk.

Open from 8am to 9pm, the retail floor not only serves the residents of the Marriott Executive Apartments, who occupy the top half of Harbourside South, but has drawn the surrounding corporate crowd during the working week.

Kuro Haus, the city’s newest Japanese restaurant, brings in a lunch and dinner crowd daily.

For tech devices, CHM Tech Haus, Honor and Vodafone have got you covered. For hair and beauty, there’s Bossman Barber and Beaut’e Republic (under Trends Beauty International) for a day of pampering. Mononga and Glow Boutique sell bilums, crafts from local artisans and clothing that all make perfect Christmas gift ideas. Hauslain Box Retail stocks quality leather brands such as R.M. Williams, Blundstone and Rossi Boots.

A popular spot on the floor is Yolo!, a bubble tea shop that makes boba fruit and milk tea. They also make yoghurt and sour cream smoothies as well as ice-blended drinks – all freshly made from local ingredients. Yolo! drinks were originally served at Alibi Bar & Grill at Harbourside West.

“Operations-wise, it’s been a good move for us seeing as the new place has a much bigger space than the one we have at Alibi. It has been quite a good and big step for the brand,” says marketing supervisor Mauri Moses.

The mango yoghurt and pineapple yoghurt smoothies are customer favourites. You can also grab your morning coffee or have a quick bite – desserts, sandwiches and fruit are available.

“Most (customers) are happy because it’s their first taste of authentic Japanese cuisine, especially of maki (sushi) and ramen,” says restaurant manager Ruby Dianne Justo.

Justo adds that for Japanese customers, the dining experience has been a comforting reminder of home because of its interior design and interaction with servers, who have all learned Japanese greetings.

To get the best of what Papua New Guinean fashion, art and beauty have to offer, Glow Boutique is worth a visit. Find labels like Barata, Pacificana, Kuti Sox, Wiska, PNG Fashion International and Oshin Organics.

“The aim for our shop is to support local. It’s good to give back to our people,” said Kimberly Bernard, a representative from the boutique.