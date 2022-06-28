Review: Akura Harbourside

The elegant dining and lounge bar Akura opened at Harbourside in April and is already gaining rave reviews from diners.

The name, I am told, comes from the Japanese word sakura, which refers to the pretty cherry blossoms native to the Asian country that are on prominent display at the restaurant’s entrance.

‘We dropped the “s” because everything else at Harbourside also owned by Justin Tan, such as Alibi and Asia Aromas, starts with an “a”,’ says Assistant Manager Darren Wong. ‘We wanted to make it consistent.’

Akura’s menu is Western, but there is a strong Japanese influence.

Tempura, a staple dish in Japan, features as a mushroom-based starter. The crispy deep-fried imported baby mushrooms are a great alternative to chips. The dish is generously portioned, with about 20 mushrooms. They are flecked with pieces of seaweedand paired with a sweet and sour sauce made from curcumin, vinegar and sugar; the flavours are eclectic. You can add Tabasco for a hint of heat.

‘Just in case you’ve forgotten, this dish reminds you that Papua New Guinea has the tastiest fruits.’

My main course was a grilled lamb rack with a rich and lemony coriander pesto. It is strikingly fragrant, with all elements, including the crunchy salad garnish, complementing each other.

Dessert was a baby pineapple sitting on a base of shaved ice. Just in case you’ve forgotten, this dish reminds you that Papua New Guinea has the tastiest fruits.