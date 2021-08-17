Review: Alibi Bar & Grill

by

A beloved Port Moresby steak house and grill continues to serve the ‘most divine’ cuts and adds a new star to its dessert menu.

I wandered into Alibi Bar & Grill midweek and was immediately greeted by friendly staff and the classic smell of steak on a grill.

Alibi is an unusual but timely choice for Port Moresby, planted in the magnificent Harbourside precinct.

It has been dubbed as the steak house of Port Moresby for serving some of the most divine but simple steaks, local and imported.

This was my second time here, and on this visit I ordered rib on the bone, also known a tomahawk, as well as baby back ribs.

The restaurant has its steaks on display, so you can choose your steak and size from the counter.

The 500-gram tomahawk, medium rare, was served with a side of chips and mixed vegetables. It was well seasoned, accompanied by Alibi’s gravy and crispy garlic flakes – a perfect trio.

The baby back ribs followed. They were juicy and tender, and the marinade was the perfect romance of spicy and sweet.

A new item on the dessert menu is the classic chocolate pudding, so in the name of research I ordered that as well.

The pudding had a nice cocoa aroma with a buttery and smooth texture. The aftertaste had me wanting more.

Alibi has a wide variety of dishes, including appetisers such as oysters (natural and Kilpatrick), and old-fashioned prawn cocktails. Apart from the steaks, the main menu has burgers, seafood and pasta.

Platters for two are also available. There’s a surf and turf, a meat lovers and a fisherman’s basket to choose from.

When & where TEL. 7320 7777

SOCIAL Alibipng

OPEN Sunday to Thursday 11am to 10pm; Friday and Saturday 11am until late.

STYLE Steak house.

GO TO DISH Tomahawk steak (500g and 1kg) priced at 120 kina and 220

kina.

The review of Alibi Bar and Grill first appeared in the August/September issue of PNG Now, PNG’s leading lifestyle magazine.