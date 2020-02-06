Review: Bailey, Cairns

by

Location

Cairns offers easy access to World Heritage icons the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest. Take a boat cruise from Marlin Marina to Green Island, Fitzroy Island or one of the outer reefs. To explore the Daintree and Cape Tribulation, hire a car or take a guided tour to learn about the world’s oldest living tropical rainforest.

Bailey is located within the Cairns arts precinct with Munro Martin Parklands, the Centre for Contemporary Arts and the Performing Arts Centre nearby. In the other direction, landscaped Esplanade parklands, The Lagoon, Cairns Marlin Marina and a lively restaurant strip are all a few minutes walk away – even quicker if you borrow one of Bailey’s cruiser bicycles.

The place

Opened last November, Bailey is the second of three luxury Crystalbrook Collection hotels to open in Cairns. Each is graced with a distinct personality – Bailey is the innovative, arty oneOpened last November, Bailey is the second of three luxury Crystalbrook Collection hotels to open in Cairns. Each is graced with a distinct personality – Bailey is the innovative, arty one. Dedicated art spaces showcase (mostly) local artists and an ever-evolving program of artforms across poetry recitals, dance performance, painting, literature, sculpture, film and music feature throughout the hotel.

Rooms

Modern and contemporary, rooms are compact in size and bathed in filtered natural light from a wall of glass that frames city, sea and mountain views. Crystalbrook Collection hotels aim for sustainable innovation, replacing disposable amenities with refillable pump bottles created with Australian native ingredients, coat hangers made from recycled cardboard, and no single-use plastics. In-room iPads replace paper compendiums, and circular discs made from recycled timber provide electronic room access. Colourful bed throws and cushions are custom made by Bonnie and Neil and provide a colourful splash of fun to contrast with muted tones. Wi-Fi is free and fast.

Food & drink

CC’s Bar and Grill draws inspiration from Crystalbrook’s own cattle station a few hours west of Cairns and is fashioned like an upscale New York grill with plump leather seating, subdued lighting and a menu to make a carnivore salivate. CC’s doubles as a breakfast venue too, with an extraordinary buffet to tantalise multicultural palettes. Opening early this year is Pachamama, poolside on level three with views to the mountains, which promises a sophisticated fusion of Latin flavours influenced from Barcelona to Buenos Aires, Lisbon to Lima. To satisfy sweet-toothed cravings, the Milk Bar serves up decadent multi-layered shakes, indulgent crepes, waffle cones and lolly bags in a modern take on nostalgic childhood favourites.

What guests like

Rooms are so fresh, with huge TVs, iPad control of just about everything and the best showers. Breakfast at CC’s has chefs on hand to cook eggs anyway you like, and there are juices galore in this excellent dining room where you can eat as much as you want. Staff are efficient and friendly. – TripAdvisor

Bailey in brief Who stays? Holiday makers and business guests looking for a stylish, modern Cairns hotel with easy access to airport, marina and city attractions. How big? 255 guest rooms and residences Cost AU$199 (about K465) per room per night for Urban King room. Check in 2pm Check out 11am Highlights Breezy open spaces, a wall of greenery and a gently cascading waterfall keep the tropical heat at bay, while creative touches like artists and musicians add cultural interest in the open-sided foyer. Wi-Fi: Yes Address: 163 Abbott Street, Cairns Website: crystalbrookcollection.com/bailey Tel. +61 7 4253 4000

This is an edited version of the article ‘International Review: Bailey, Cairns’, which first appeared in the January-February issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.