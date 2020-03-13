Review: Cassowary Hotel, Kiunga

We travel to the Cassowary Hotel in Kiunga, in Papua New Guinea’s Western Province.

Kiunga, the last main town accessible by boat on the Fly River in the Western Province, flourishes as it provides the port access for the Ok Tedi Mine, about a three-hour drive away in Tabubil.

Air Niugini flies from Port Moresby to Kiunga daily, providing the fastest route of two hours and 55 minutes with a short stop in Tabubil. The green of the mountains and the beautiful sunsets provide a natural accent for this essentially industrial town.

The place

Local landowners are shareholders of the hotel through their Community Mine Continuation Agreement Trust Investment. This ensures that when you stay you are directly supporting people in the region. The Cassowary Hotel provides the most upmarket, and modern accommodation option in Kiunga, with friendly, proactive staff. Stay a few days and you will feel like family.

Rooms

Spacious, with modern fittings and one of the biggest showers you will see in a hotel in rural PNG, it’s set up for the comfort of business travellers, with complimentary access to Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and a desk in every room. Security is good, with electronic key room access.

The apartments are well appointed and adequately stocked with kitchen items for your independence. To cater for business travellers needing to meet larger groups, there are two small meeting rooms that can be joined for total seating capacity of 60.