Review: Daikoku, Harbourside, Port Moresby

Daikoku, the Port Moresby institution, has opened its doors in the Steamships Building at Harbourside and it promises not to disappoint.

Daikoku, named after a Japanese god, is one of Port Moresby’s oldest and most-loved restaurants.

Most recently based at Harbour City, it has been part of the Port Moresby dining scene for decades.

The good news is that another Daikoku has opened in the Steamships Building at Harbourside.

The new restaurant is bright and airy and adds to the influx of new places to eat in the capital.

It has a large bar area, and indoor and outdoor seating, so you can choose between air-conditioned comfort or sea breezes for your dining experience.

The restaurant has continued with its trademark teppanyaki tables and maintained its high quality food and presentation.

Teppanyaki, for the uninitiated, is a style of Japanese eating where food is cooked on a hot grill in front of diners. Teppan means ‘iron plate’ and yaki means ‘grilled’.

The teppanyaki main course banquets at the Harbourside restaurant start from about K80 and provide exceptional value.

You can choose from beef, lobster, prawns and chicken combined with vegetables for your teppanyaki plate, accompanied by miso soup, salad and dessert.

It did get a little smoky for a moment when our special shrimp sauce was lit up for added effect and exceptional flavour, but the smoke and flames are all part of the atmosphere.

But it’s not all about teppanyaki at Daikoku. You can also order traditional Japanese favourites such as fresh sashimi and sushi, tempura, katsudon, ramen noodles and pork cutlets.

Vegetarians will be impressed with the range of options.

Daikoku Harbourside: what you need to know Opens: Monday to Saturday 11.30am – 2pm for lunch; 5.30pm – 10pm for dinner. Sunday 5.30pm – 10pm for dinner. Go-to dish: Daikoku Special teppanyaki plate of shrimp appetiser, beef tenderloin, lobster and vegetables with steamed rice. Prices: Teppanyaki main course banquets from about K80 to K110. Sashimi and sushi from about K33. Phone: 321 0255

This article was first published in the April 2021 issue of PNG Now, PNG’s leading lifestyle magazine.