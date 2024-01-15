Review: Green Haus Restaurant, Port Moresby

by

Green Haus restaurant in The Stanley Hotel & Suites takes casual dining to the next level. One of the first things you notice is the wall of plants, growing in honour of the restaurant’s name. Review by Mary Tao.

The spacious area has high ceilings with lantern lights, and there are white marble tables with comfortable leather chairs to add a touch of luxury.

I decide to try the char-grilled pork chop from the a la carte menu, prepared by executive sous chef Jonathan Lumb. Presented beautifully on a natural slate plate, my well-seasoned pork is tender with just the right amount of fat and crispy crackling skin. It goes well with a side of crushed potato, a stalk of broccolini and sweet baby vegetables, which add colour and crunch. Although the dish normally comes with chimichurri sauce, I choose a rich classic red wine jus.

When it comes to dessert, the bread-and-butter pudding with a pour of custard is a personal favourite.

While I order from the menu, the restaurant fills with families enjoying the lunch buffet. Unless there is a specific theme, the buffet offering for lunch and dinner is Western, with a few international dishes included too. Expect a bread station, a selection of salads with a variety of freshly made dressings, pizzas, a roast at the carvery station, and the soup of the day. Coffee, tea and water are complimentary.

The hearty morning buffet has recently added a juice station, which has a range of fruit and vegetables available to make your own smoothie combo.

Chinese New Year celebrations will be celebrated at Green Haus during February with a special menu of Chinese fusion cuisine, and lion dancers. Couples can also choose Green Haus to celebrate Valentine’s Day, with a romantic dinner, chocolate desserts and cocktails on arrival.

I finish my meal with a passionfruit mojito from the restaurant’s bar. Assistant director of food and beverage, Abu Choudhary, also recommends the Sea Breeze, Galaxy Way and classic Bloody Mary cocktails.

WHERE: The Stanley Hotel & Suites, Waigani

PHONE: +675 302 8888

WEB: thestanleypng.com

OPEN: A la carte 11am to 10pm; buffet breakfast 6am to 10.30am; buffet lunch midday to 3pm; buffet dinner 6pm to 10pm.

STYLE: Casual a la carte dining and buffet

TYPICAL PRICEs: Buffet PGK76–107. From menu: pastas PGK48–62; salads PGK45–67; sandwiches PGK52–66; pizza PGK52–65; mains PGK45–98, desserts PGK44.

OUR FAVOURITE DISH: Char-grilled pork chop

IN A PHRASE: Succulent and filling

This article first published in the January 2024 edition of Paradise, the inflight magazine of Air Niugini.