Review: Hilton Hotel and Residences, Port Moresby

PNG’s capital is well equipped for business travellers. The Hilton, close to Parliament Haus and with its new, fully-equipped residences, hotel rooms and on-site convention centre, is an ideal work base.
Where
Star Mountain Plaza, Waigani, Port Moresby
Website, phone
+675 7901 8000
Rooms
212 hotel rooms (including executive suites) with high-speed Wi-Fi, 180 residences (1, 2 or 3 bedrooms with kitchens).
Work
Modern convention centre for 650 guests, including outdoor amphitheatre. Has PNG’s first co-working office facilities, Hubworks.
Food and drink
Six restaurants and bars, including Mumu, for traditional cuisine, and Summit, with views over Port Moresby.
Wellness
Two fitness centres open 24/7; two outdoor pools.
Club lounge
An executive lounge, on the 15th floor, offers complimentary internet, breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening drinks and canapes.
Distance to airport
4.9km. Shuttle Airport transfers on request.
Room rate
From PGK595
This article first appeared in the November-December 2023, 50th anniversary edition of Paradise the inflight magazine of Air Niugini.
