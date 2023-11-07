Review: Hilton Hotel and Residences, Port Moresby

by

PNG’s capital is well equipped for business travellers. The Hilton, close to Parliament Haus and with its new, fully-equipped residences, hotel rooms and on-site convention centre, is an ideal work base.

Where

Star Mountain Plaza, Waigani, Port Moresby

Website, phone

hiltonportmoresby.com

+675 7901 8000

Rooms

212 hotel rooms (including executive suites) with high-speed Wi-Fi, 180 residences (1, 2 or 3 bedrooms with kitchens).

Work

Modern convention centre for 650 guests, including outdoor amphitheatre. Has PNG’s first co-working office facilities, Hubworks.

Food and drink

Six restaurants and bars, including Mumu, for traditional cuisine, and Summit, with views over Port Moresby.

Wellness

Two fitness centres open 24/7; two outdoor pools.

Club lounge

An executive lounge, on the 15th floor, offers complimentary internet, breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening drinks and canapes.

Distance to airport

4.9km. Shuttle Airport transfers on request.

Room rate

From PGK595

This article first appeared in the November-December 2023, 50th anniversary edition of Paradise the inflight magazine of Air Niugini.