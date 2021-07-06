Review: Port Terrace Restaurant & Bar, Port Moresby

by

Port Moresby’s Port Terrance Restaurant & Bar brings casual venues to a new level with its extensive menu and breathtaking views of Fairfax Harbour.

Port Terrace Restaurant & Bar is one of the city’s newest casual venues and is turning out quality food from local markets.

It’s at the Crowne Plaza Residences in the heart of the CBD, and commands panoramic views of Fairfax Harbour.

For my entrée, I chose salt and pepper squid with the restaurant’s signature sweet chilli sauce. It was the perfect combination of crunch from the squid, together with the slight sweetness and hint of heat from the sauce.

I then moved on to my main dish of lobster tail Thermidor with a side of jacket potatoes and garden salad. It was rich and creamy, and the garlic sauce was a perfect topping.

To finish off, I had a warm chocolate brownie with vanilla bean ice-cream. The brownie had a perfect density and went well with the ice-cream.

Other options on the menu include Atlantic salmon, garlic prawns, burgers, grain-fed sirloin and rib-eye, and homemade pasta. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options.

I ended the night with a glass of lime soda on the outside deck while taking in the beautiful harbour scene.

This is a dining experience that makes me want to return.

The restaurant is also perfect for early birds, opening at 6.30am, with breakfasts including waffles, wraps, French toast, Bircher muesli, eggs done many ways, porridge and much more.

The lunch menu includes quick bites such burrito bowls and caesar salad.

What you need to know

Tel: 308 3130

Web: portrestaurant.com.pg

Open: 6.30am to 10pm daily

Style: Continental and Western cuisine

Go-to dishes: Lobster tail thermidor, and the slow-braised beef short ribs

Prices: Salads 30–35 kina, homemade pasta 50–70 kina, dinner mains 60–65 kina, on-the-grill meals 65–120 kina

The restaurant review Port Terrace was first published in the June 2021 issue of PNG Now, PNG’s leading lifestyle magazine.