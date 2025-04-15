Steamships Hospitality CEO on new strategy at Marriott apartments, revamp of properties across PNG [video]

by

Alan Christie, Chief Executive Officer of Steamships Hospitality, speaks with Business Advantage PNG about the group’s change of direction for its Marriott Executive Apartments, and provides an update on refurbishments that are taking place at six properties around PNG, including the historic Grand Papua Hotel.

Steamships Trading Company’s hospitality division encompasses the Marriott Executive Apartments in Harbourside South in Port Moresby, as well as the Coral Sea Hotels brand with its portfolio of seven hotels throughout Papua New Guinea.

In this interview with Business Advantage PNG, Steamships Hospitality CEO Alan Christie speaks about the group’s “change of direction” for the Marriott Executive Apartments, which he says “allows us to capture different parts of the market.”

He also provides an update on refurbishments of six hotels, which are expected to be completed by 2027. These include the flagship Grand Papua Hotel in Port Moresby, where Christie says “we are going to put the ‘grand’ back into the Grand Papua,” as well as the Highlander Hotel in Mount Hagen and the Bird of Paradise in Goroka, where Steamships is investing heavily in its offerings in the Highlands Region.

Enjoy this exclusive interview, recorded by Business Advantage PNG at the Marriott Executive Apartments in Port Moresby in November 2024.