Port Moresby gym guide for newcomers

With Easter just around the corner, there might be time no better time to go back to the gym, or to try a gym for the first time – especially after all those hot cross buns and chocolates.

Port Moresby has a good selection of gyms, offering the latest in treadmills, spin bikes and other cardio machines, as well as free weights and exercise machines. In addition, many of the gyms have fitness and yoga classes, sometimes included in the cost of membership.

PNG Now caught up with Dominique Seddon, the Manager of the Life Gymnasium at Port Moresby’s Holiday Inn & Suites.

Who can use Life Gymnasium?

It’s open to hotel guests, while non-guests can purchase a day pass or a membership. There are memberships for one, three, six and 12-months. The 12-month membership includes a discounted renewal price.

What does gym membership entitle you to?

Membership includes use of all the facilities, including cardio machines, weights and other equipment. There’s also an area for stretching and warm-ups, a range of group fitness classes, squash courts and change rooms. Secure car parking is also included for members, along with a gym induction to show new members how to use the equipment.

What kind of group fitness classes do you offer?

We have classes in high-intensity cardio, semiintensity cardio, resistance training, interval training and flexibility. Some of the classes that you may have heard of that we offer are Zumba, yoga, step and bootcamp.

What time is best to exercise?

There really is no best time; it all depends on your body, so listen to it and hit the gym when it’s most convenient for you. We open from 5am to 9pm. If you prefer your workout at a quieter time, go later in the morning, at lunch or in the afternoon. However, if you prefer an upbeat workout with more people, go between 6pm and 8pm.

Where do I start?

One of the most important things for a good workout is to properly warm up. Stretch to loosen up your muscles to help prevent injury and cramping. After warming up, if you don’t know where to start you can ask one of our attendants. They will happily show you which equipment is best to use for what you would like to achieve. Do you offer personal training? Yes, we have in-house personal trainers available.

What gear do I need?

Gym-appropriate clothing, gym shoes, a sweat towel, water bottle and a gym bag to put everything in.

This is an abridged version of the article ‘Time to get in shape,’ which was first published in the February/March issue of PNG Now, Papua New Guinea’s leading lifestyle magazine.