Wapu Sonk on Papua LNG – timelines, impacts, and reforms that could benefit industry [video]

Wapu Sonk, Managing Director of Papua New Guinea’s state-owned oil and gas company Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, spoke about the way forward with the TotalEnergies-led Papua LNG project and the “unexpected blessings” its delay could bring at this month’s 2024 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference. Watch his exclusive fireside chat.

Wapu Sonk, Managing Director of Kumul Petroleum Holdings (KPHL), was appointed head of Papua New Guinea’s national petroleum and energy company in 2015.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Andrew Wilkins, Publishing Director at Business Advantage International, he discusses the moves to ensure supply of aviation fuel to PNG in the midst of the current supply crisis, as well as the updated timeline for the TotalEnergies-led Papua LNG project. He also considers areas where reforms, such as moving to a production sharing regime, could benefit the industry at large and outlines KPHL’s own strategy for growth.

