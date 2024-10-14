Westward bound: enjoying West New Britain’s natural wonders

by

Grant Thomas dives into the pristine waters of Kimbe Bay and climbs to the top of a volcano in Papua New Guinea’s West New Britain Province.

As the wheels of the Air Niugini plane touch down on the rugged runway of Hoskins Airport, I can’t help but feel the excitement of an extraordinary adventure. My destination is Walindi Plantation Resort, known for its diving and snorkelling, as well as land tours that include birdwatching and an awesome volcano trek.

The resort, with 20 bungalows and plantation house rooms, as well as liveaboard dive boats, nestles on the shores of Kimbe Bay in West New Britain Province.

The next few days will have me diving into a plethora of underwater wonders and climbing to the summit of Mount Garbuna.

From the moment I dive into Kimbe Bay’s pristine waters, I am struck by the immense quantity of marine life. It’s as if Mother Nature has unveiled a masterpiece, showcasing an underwater Eden.

Guided by the Walindi dive masters, I am taken on an underwater journey through some of the best dive sites on the planet, such as the colourful coral gardens of South Emma and North Emma Reefs, which are littered with vibrant red whip corals and sea sponges.

A highlight of my underwater odyssey is exploring the walls of Otto’s Reef, which rise steeply from the deep blue water and are laden with huge gorgonian sea fans and colourful sponges. As I descend, I’m surrounded by towering coral formations, teeming with life. It is here, at sites like Bradford Shoals and Inglis Shoals, that I share the water with swarming schools of jackfish and barracuda gliding effortlessly through the currents.

Just when I think my Walindi journey has reached its peak, I find myself lacing up my hiking boots for a different kind of adventure – the ascent of Mount Garbuna.

Rising prominently on the horizon, the volcano’s silhouette against the backdrop of the lush Papua New Guinean jungle is an irresistible call to explore more of this incredible area.

On the Garbuna Summit Trail, the air becomes cooler, and the terrain more rugged. As I navigate the meandering trail through dense rainforest, the melodic notes of birdlife are heard all around.

The ascent is physically demanding and spiritually rewarding, with each step taking me closer to the summit and the breathtaking panoramas of Kimbe Bay and the surrounding islands.

Reaching the pinnacle of Mount Garbuna is a surreal moment, a convergence of feelings of triumph and sheer awe.

The crater below, scattered with sulphury debris, rumbles ominously. As I stand there, the strong smell of sulphur fills my lungs. I can’t help but feel a profound connection to the untamed beauty that defines PNG.

Walindi Plantation Resort is about one hour from Hoskins Airport and provides shuttle bus transfers. Meals are included with accommodation. For costs, see walindiresort.com.

This article was first published in the October-December issue of Paradise, the inflight magazine of Air Niugini.