What businesses need to know about ESG and responsible investment [video]

by

There is a “a wave of regulation on climate disclosure coming into effect all over the world,” including in all Papua New Guinea’s major trading partners, reports Geri McMahon, KPMG’s Global Head of ESG, Asset Management Sector. Watch her presentation on what business needs to know from the 2024 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference.

Global investment parameters have changed markedly in the past five years. Geri McMahon, Global Head of ESG, Asset Management Sector at KPMG, shared what investors need to understand about new developments in ESG (environment, sustainability and governance) in her speech to the 2024 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference.

“Whether it’s in the UK or Europe, Australia or Asia, taking a responsible investing approach is increasingly seen as the baseline,” she noted.

“The number of sustainability reporting mandates is increasing globally… Throughout broader Asia, many countries are also establishing sustainability reporting regimes, which will, in turn, start to influence the expectations of investors in those regions.”

Enjoy this exclusive view of her session from the two-day 2024 Business Advantage PNG Investment Conference, held in August.