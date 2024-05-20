8 Stunning getaways for weekends in Papua New Guinea

by

Fancy a relaxing day by the pool, a rejuvenating massage, a round of golf or a marine adventure? We think you’ll love our suggestions for a top weekend from Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby. Mary Tao reports.

LOLOATA ISLAND RESORT, BOOTLESS BAY, CENTRAL PROVINCE

Choose from over 29 pristine dive and snorkelling sites around the island to enjoy marine life, plus the wreck of a World War 2 Boston Bomber. PADI diving lessons are available. On the beachfront, there are kayaks, paddleboards and volleyball. The spectacular resort pool has sun lounges where you can chill out.

A HIGHLIGHT: A rejuvenating massage at Sea Salt Spa.

KOITAKI COUNTRY CLUB, SOGERI

Play golf on the nine-hole course, birdwatch or fish for talapia. Dine on the club’s deck with a view of the grounds or have a picnic along the Eworogo River where you can camp for the night. For Kokoda Trail trekkers, there is transport to and from Owers’ Corner. There is also a shuttle to Crystal Rapids, Sirinumu Dam and Varirata National Park for sightseeing and swimming.

A HIGHLIGHT: Saddle up for a guided horse ride.

TAWALI LEISURE AND DIVE RESORT, MILNE BAY

There are trips to nearby islands where you can snorkel, swim, birdwatch or sightsee. There are over 60 diving spots around the island, including wrecks from World War 2. Try your hand at fishing, with everything from mackerel to barracuda being fair game. On land, traditional cooking and canoe-making are among the activities that showcase local culture.

A HIGHLIGHT: Visit Skull Cave, the final resting place of the indigenous people dating back before the arrival of missionaries. The cave also has stalagmites and stalactites.

Story continues after advertisment...

RUBIO PLANTATION RETREAT, NEW IRELAND

Go surfing – there are three recommended breaks at Rubio and 20 more in the surrounding area. For non-surfers, you can chill on the secluded beachfront, or swim in the plantation’s stream and waterfall. Guided car and boat tours available.

A HIGHLIGHT: Rubio is one of the few places in the world that makes chocolate from planting to consumption, all in one location. Take a tour to see how it’s made.

NUSA ISLAND RESORT, NEW IRELAND

There’s great surfing, go on a fishing expedition with the prospect of catching everything from billfish to cod, or venture underwater to see World War 2 wrecks. You can also snorkel in the freshwater sinkhole and caves back on the mainland. Kayaking trips can be arranged to nearby islands. Scenic trails can be walked near the retreat and on its sister island, Nusa Lavu (Big Nusa).

A HIGHLIGHT: The resort prides itself on being eco-friendly, which is vital for the many fish species and starfish that inhabit the area.

Guests enjoying a meal at Betty’s Lodge. Credit: Betty’s Lodge Tawali Leisure and Dive Resort interior. Credit: Tawali Leisure and Dive Resort Rubio Plantation Retreat. Credit: Rubio Plantation Retreat Rondon Ridge Resort. Credit: Rondon Ridge Resort Nusa Island Resort. Credit: Nusa Island Resort Loloata Island Resort. Credit: Loloata Island Resort. Kokopo Bungalow Beach Resort. Credit: Kokopo Bungalow Beach Resort Koitaki Country Club. Credit: Koitaki Country Club

KOKOPO BUNGALOW BEACH RESORT, EAST NEW BRITAIN

The resort offers a wide range of tours. Experience Rabaul’s rich history and culture by visiting World War 2 sites and relics, explore Mount Tavurvur, which is still an active volcano, and visit the Duke of York islands. A variety of cruises is available, as well as fishing, diving and snorkelling.

A HIGHLIGHT: Hop on an early morning cruise to get up close to a pod of spinner dolphins.

Most guests go to the lodge to trek up the 4509-metre summit of Mount Wilhelm. It takes four hours to reach Base Camp from the lodge, where you will spend the night before the seven-hour trek up to the summit. On your way back to the lodge, try your hand at fly or trout fishing.

A HIGHLIGHT: Staying at the lodge supports the lodge’s trout farm and the locals Betty employs. You also get to enjoy the abundant vegetables, fresh from the garden.

RONDON RIDGE LODGE, WESTERN HIGHLANDS

Local guides can take you on various tours, where you can learn about the culture and history of different tribes, such as the Melpa people, who are considered the world’s first horticulturists, or hear the stories of the remarkable Pogla Mudmen.

A HIGHLIGHT: This is a birdwatcher’s dream: there are over 180 bird species in the surrounding rainforests, including 10 species of the bird of paradise.

The original article was first published in the April–June 2024 issue of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini. This is an edited version.