Air Niugini renews relationship with Airbus with fleet overhaul underway

Air Niugini’s next generation of planes will deliver a raft of benefits, including increased passenger comfort. Roderick Eime profiles the new A220 aircraft that will be introduced into service from 2025.

As Air Niugini enters its second half-century of operation, a major fleet upgrade is underway.

After nearly 40 years, Air Niugini is set to renew its relationship with Airbus, a major player in the global aerospace industry, known for its innovation, technological expertise and diverse product portfolio.

The airline’s first Airbus, an A300, flew in 1984 and now that European jetliner is set to return to PNG skies with the order of six latest-generation, single-aisle A220-100s under its PGK1.11 billion fleet modernisation program, replacing Air Niugini’s current fleet of Fokker F70s, F100s and Boeing 737s. A further three A220-300s and another two A220-100s will be leased to bolster the new fleet.

The A220s will also be supplied with the most advanced navigational and operational avionics, ensuring optimal fuel, time and cost to meet specific needs.

Airbus and project partner Bombardier (Canada) began planning and development of the aircraft in 2008 with the first operational customer for the A220, SWISS, taking delivery in July 2016.

Gary Seddon, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Air Niugini, said at the time of the announcement last November: “This is a milestone in the history of our national airline that will support the growth of trade and tourism in Papua New Guinea. The new aircraft will offer the highest levels of comfort for our passengers, while also ensuring a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions when compared to the aircraft they will replace.”

The Acting CEO makes reference to the very specific needs of aircraft in PNG. The variable weather, rugged terrain and numerous short, challenging airstrips require aircraft of superior capability. Additionally, these state-of-the-art aircraft will deliver more capacity and greater reliability, enabling Air Niugini to serve new destinations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Able to carry between 100 and 150 passengers in a 2+3 configuration on flights of up to 3450 nautical miles (6390 kilometres) or eight hours, Airbus claims its single-aisle A220 is the most modern airliner in its size category. The base model A220-100 serves the 100- to 135-seat market, while the larger A220-300 is ideal for the 120- to 150-seat segment.

These two aircraft types will be able to serve Air Niugini’s entire network with the ability to operate with up to 50 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) – a biofuel with similar properties to conventional jet fuel but with a smaller carbon footprint.

A Boeing 737 for Air Niugini. Credit: Airbus An Airbus 220. Credit Airbus Economy seats for the A220. Credit: Airbus Business seats for the A220. Credit: Airbus New information about the A220. Credit: Airbus

More than 300 A220s are already in service with at least 20 airlines around the world, with Airbus poised to deliver another 500 on confirmed orders.

While Air Niugini’s precise cabin configuration is yet to be announced, other operators such as QantasLink have successfully employed a mixed business/economy-class configuration of 137 seats on the A220-300s. Delta, the largest operator of A220-100 aircraft, has a three-class configuration for 109 passengers.

Economy seat pitch is typically 32 inches (81 centimetres) while width is 18.5 inches (47 centimetres).

In business class, leather-covered seats with a 37-inch pitch and five-inch recline have a six-way adjustable headrest, calf rest and footrest along with a wireless charging pad and USB outlets.

Seats in all classes can be equipped with high-resolution entertainment monitors and personal power ports. One bonus feature PNG passengers are certain to enjoy is the much larger overhead bins for carry-on bags. Gentle and economical LED cabin lighting is also a feature.

Onboard Wi-Fi and in-seat USB-A and USB-C outlets are other common features employed by current operators of the A220.

For those who love detail, the A220 is powered by the latest-generation Pratt and Whitney GTF engines, which the manufacturer claims are the quietest, greenest and cleanest in their class. Air Niugini is looking forward to 25 per cent lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to its current fleet, while offering wider seats, larger windows and more storage.

The first Airbus A220s are expected to arrive in 2025, coinciding with PNG’s 50th anniversary of independence celebrations.