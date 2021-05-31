Airways Residencies: development takes shape in Papua New Guinea

by

A spacious new gated garden estate with one-, two- and three- bedroom luxury apartments is taking shape in Port Moresby.

The project, due to be completed in August, is a collaboration between Airways Residences and ETS Architects.

The apartments are being built on the back of speculation that more executive-level accommodation will be needed as the oil and gas sector ramps up with new projects.

The ‘Airways C Residences 8’ development will include 24 apartments in blocks of eight on the existing Airways Residences site adjacent to the Airways Hotel.

Each apartment will be furnished with custom-designed furniture and will be fully serviced.

The apartments also include secure private lifts and private balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows revealing views of Jacksons International Airport, the Owen Stanley Ranges, or Bootless Bay.

Facilities will include a recreation park, a mini supermarket, a bank/ ATM, pharmacy and medical clinic.

Residents will also have access to the hotel’s top-class facilities, including restaurants, bars, swimming pool, health club and day spa.

In an early nod of approval, the new apartment development has already been recognised for its excellence in the residential development category at the Asia Pacific Property Awards (2020–

ETS Architects is an award-winning Australian firm based in Brisbane, which has a long association with PNG. The firm’s projects here have included Airways Hotel’s impressive Dakota Wing, Airways apartments and penthouses, Nambawan Plaza and Gekko Bar at the Holiday Inn.

For more information about Airways Residences and the new apartments, see airwaysresidences.com.pg, Tel. +675 325 4366.

This story was first published in the April 2021 issue of PNG Now, PNG’s leading lifestyle magazine.