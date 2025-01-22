Analysis: Mobile internet prices remained stable in Papua New Guinea in 2024

by

Mobile internet prices were stable in PNG in 2024, with the country’s three mobile network operators making only minor changes to some offerings, according to the latest data analysis from a team of Australian and Papua New Guinean researchers who monitor the market.

Mobile internet prices remained largely unchanged between 2020 – when this project began monitoring the market – and 2022. But when Amalgamated Telecom Holdings, trading as Vodafone, entered the PNG market in April 2022, the two other operators – Digicel and Telikom – began reducing their prices.

However, mobile internet prices were largely stable in PNG in 2024, with the country’s three mobile network operators making only minor changes to some offerings between 1 January and 11 November 2024 (the last date included in this update).

“In the Pacific region, people are starting to use Starlink terminals for internet access for houses, businesses and communities”

Vodafone prices

Vodafone data prices have mostly been consistent since it commenced operations in 2022. Vodafone customers who can afford to purchase a long-lasting data bundle achieve better value, in terms of toea per megabyte, compared to those who purchase data bundles with shorter durations.

Initially, Vodafone did not offer a 3-day bundle. Since a 3-day option was introduced, it has slightly decreased in value. The 30-day bundle has improved in value. Prices remained constant throughout 2024.

In order to be competitive and appealing to its customers, Vodafone has been actively running data promotions, which are becoming popular (but are not reflected in the graph below).

Story continues after advertisment...

Every Thursday to Saturday, any purchase is doubled. For example, if a customer purchases the most accessible 1-day data bundle, which costs K3 for one gigabyte, their data will be doubled, giving them two gigabytes. Additionally, on Sundays there is a “Supa Sunday” promotion where two gigabytes of data costs two kina.

Vodafone’s Christmas promotion tripled data purchases. For instance, the most accessible 7-day bundle costs ten kina, which ordinarily buys five gigabytes, but the Christmas promotion meant that it bought fifteen gigabytes.

Digicel prices

Internet prices offered by Digicel remained largely unchanged during 2020. Towards the end of that year, the value of the most accessible 1-day option improved and the value of the most accessible 30-day option decreased slightly. The other price options monitored remained flat and unchanged from early 2020 to mid-2023.

After the market entry of Vodafone, Digicel prices improved in terms of value. Throughout 2024, the value of the mobile internet data bundles offered by Digicel was better than in previous years. In April 2024, Digicel ceased to offer 3-day bundles and reduced the number of offerings of other durations. Meanwhile, the value of 1-day, 7-day and 30-day plans improved in April 2024. For the 1-day and 30-day plans, this change required customers to increase their initial outlay.

Since it began operations in PNG in 2007, Digicel has been offering promotions to its customers. Soon after Vodafone launched its Christmas promotion in early November 2024, Digicel began festive season promotions targeting smartphone purchases. For instance, a new smartphone worth K499 had to be purchased in order to be eligible for specific internet data bundles and call minutes.

As with Vodafone, temporary promotions and prizes are not captured in the accompanying graph.

Telikom prices

Telikom prices have been monitored since the beginning of 2020. Prices were consistent from the start of 2020 to April 2022. In one weekly reading as Vodafone was commencing operations, Telikom prices improved across a number of offerings in terms of value. Bundle values then returned to their previous settings for four months before various changes started to occur.

Overall, the value of Telikom’s mobile internet bundles was better throughout 2024 than in previous years. During 2024, data bundle values generally remained consistent, with the most accessible 3-day and 30-day bundles improving in terms of value.

As with the other companies, Telikom offers temporary promotions such as Christmas promotions, which are not included in the accompanying graph.

Summary and looking forward

Pricing stagnated in 2024 and may not yet be at an affordable level for all citizens. High-end pricing (i.e., the 30-day option) offers the best value and favours those who can afford such an outlay, while low-end pricing (i.e., 1-day or 3-day options) does not represent the same value for money.

In the Pacific region, people are starting to use Starlink terminals for internet access for houses, businesses and communities. Meanwhile, Kacific is continuing to establish ground stations for its satellite services. Mobile network operators are also using satellite connections to support their deployments. It will be interesting to see whether increases in access to internet services via satellites appear to have any influence on mobile internet prices in the future.

For now, prices offered by mobile network operators have settled. Price stability offers certainty for consumers, allowing them to budget and plan their mobile data usage. Even so, some customers in PNG may like to see improvements in terms of value for money. We will continue to monitor pricing arrangements and report on trends.

This is a slightly edited version of an article first published on the Devpolicy blog. It was co-authored by: Amanda Watson, a researcher with the Department of Pacific Affairs, Australian National University; Jonathan Zureo, a lecturer at the Divine Word University, Papua New Guinea; Loretta Dilu, a tutor in the Strategic Management Division of the School of Business & Public Policy, University of Papua New Guinea; and Hafford Norea, a Research Officer with the Education Research Program at the Papua New Guinea National Research Institute.