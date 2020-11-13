BREAKING NEWS: Marape government threatened as MPs and Ministers move to Opposition benches

by

A deliberate move by MPs and Ministers to the Opposition today may foreshadow the end of the 18-month-old Marape Government in Papua New Guinea.

There were extraordinary scenes in Parliament today as MPs and reportedly up to 11 Ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil, moved to the Opposition benches.

The move, which was followed by a successful vote to adjourn Parliament until 1 December, places the government led by Prime Minister James Marape in jeopardy, with a vote-of-no-confidence permitted after 30 November under PNG law.

‘We have taken PNG back, but we have taken it backwards’

Speaking to media at the Crown Hotel, Port Moresby, later in the day, Opposition Leader Belden Namah claimed that the Opposition now had the support of 61 of the country’s 111 MPs and would form a new government. He called on Prime Minister Marape to resign.

Namah, and other party leaders assembled at the hotel including former Prime Ministers Peter O’Neill and Sir Julius Chan, highlighted the economic downturn, the prolonged closure of the Porgera gold mine and the delays over new gas projects as key reasons for their intervention.

‘We have taken PNG back, but we have taken it backwards,’ said Sam Basil.

The Prime Minister had earlier stated his intention to fight on at his own media conference.

‘I am not finished in politics yet, now or into the future,’ he later posted to social media. ‘My voice plus my peers on take back PNG’s resources, fighting corruption, restoring government systems, getting rid of corrupt politicians will go on beyond 2020.’

Reforms in doubt

The adjournment of the current session of Parliament means the country’s 2021 National Budget, which was expected to be delivered by Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey on 17 November, is also postponed.

It also means some notable business and investment-related reforms flagged by the Marape government are now clouded in uncertainty until the political landscape becomes clearer. These include a long-awaited revision of the Investment Promotion Authority Act.

It is also now unclear if the proposed Organic Law on Papua New Guinea’s Ownership and Development of Hydrocarbons and Minerals and the Commercialisation of State Businesses 2020, flagged by Kerenga Kua, Minister for Petroleum and Energy, will go ahead. Notice had already been given for the Organic Law, which requires extra sittings, longer time periods and high majorities in order to be passed.

However, several Opposition speakers today spoke out against the proposed new organic law, placing it in doubt if a new government is formed in December.

Papua LNG

While some legislation is now in question, the current parliamentary session has already seen the passing of two key tranches of legislation: an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Act, which was passed yesterday without a single vote against it, plus enabling legislation for the Total-led Papua LNG gas project.

The latter legislation is seen as an essential precursor to the commencement of the US$10 billion project, set to be PNG’s second major gas project.

This week, Prime Minister Marape said a ‘high level delegation of Total officials will be visiting the country to work with the Government and all its partners’ later this month to progress the project.

It is not yet clear how the changed political situation may influence this visit, nor the planned visit to PNG next week of Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.