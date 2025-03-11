BSP’s CEO on plans to modernise Papua New Guinea’s largest bank [video]

by

Mark Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of BSP Financial Group, sat down recently for a wide-ranging interview with Business Advantage PNG, in which he shared the bank’s digital transformation plans and its efforts to attract more Papua New Guineans to formal banking.

BSP Financial Group is Papua New Guinea’s largest financial institution, and the “only bank that’s been born and raised in the South Pacific that is operating across multiple countries in the region,” as BSP CEO Mark Robinson tells Business Advantage PNG.

In this interview, Robinson speaks in detail about what he calls a “multi-year journey to modernise the institution”, including through investments in digital transformation and efforts to attract more Papua New Guineans into the formal banking sector.

He explains why ‘Wantok Wallet’, a USSD mobile wallet launched across PNG in early 2025, will provide value to customers.

He also provides his views on what makes Papua New Guinea’s business sector thrive in the face of challenges ranging from foreign exchange and fuel shortages to issues with law and order.

Enjoy this exclusive interview, recorded by Business Advantage PNG in Port Moresby in November 2024.