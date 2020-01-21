People moves: Business Advantage International, Comrade Trustee Services, PNG Ports

by

Business Advantage International announces a new Senior Editor, Comrade Trustee Services welcomes a CEO, and PNG Ports Corporation appoints a Managing Director.

Paul Chai has been appointed Senior Editor at Business Advantage International. Chai is a regular contributor to Nine’s Traveller website and was previously the editor of Tigerair’s in-flight magazine and a reporter for The Financial Times in London.

***

Charlie Gilichibi has been announced as the new CEO of Comrade Trustee Services Ltd. Prior to joining CTS, he served as Chief Officer Member Services for Nasfund.

***

PNG Ports Corporation Ltd (PNG Ports) has named Fego Ota Kiniafa as Managing Director. Kiniafa became PNG Ports’ Acting Managing Director in April 2019.