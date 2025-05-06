Celebration of a nation: activities in Port Moresby

by

As Papua New Guinea prepares to celebrate its 50th year of independence, Theresa Patterson reports on the plans that are afoot in Port Moresby, where most of the country’s celebrations will be centred.

Cultural festivals, unity parades, music concerts, choirs, a possible visit by King Charles III and carols by the sea. These are just some of the things on the program as Papua New Guinea prepares to usher in the country’s golden jubilee of independence.

As the country of more than 600 tribes and over 800 languages proudly comes together, streets and shops will be awash in the nation’s colours of red, yellow and black – making Port Moresby an amazing spectacle to behold and be part of.

Dignitaries and politicians from all parts of the world are expected in PNG for the celebrations.

A moment’s reflection amid the buzz and momentum, though, might reveal something profound: for all its remarkable diversity, and even with the issue of Bougainville’s independence ongoing, PNG remains independent half a century on from September 16, 1975.

Unlike many emerging countries in the post-colonial period of the 1950s and 1960s, PNG, as a Trust Territory administered by Australia, did not have to put up an ugly fight for independence. In fact, the transition from colonial administration to self-governance was peaceful, ending two decades of Australian management after World War 2.

As attitudes towards imperialism shifted, local elites within PNG increasingly pushed for self-reliance, including PNG’s founding fathers, the last of whom – Sir Julius Chan – passed on January 30 this year, the day the logo for the 50th year of independence was launched.

It was on January 30, too, that the theme for this year’s anniversary – ‘Celebrate Our History, Inspire the Future’ – was revealed.

In keeping with the spirit of the new theme, and in tandem with the National Capital District’s (NCD) ‘Amazing Port Moresby’ vision, the capital city will serve as the “epicentre of the celebrations”, Governor Powes Parkop said recently.

Provincial governments will align with the Port Moresby plan, coordinating their own activities in their main centres.

Air Niugini, meanwhile, will welcome the arrival of the first of its new Airbus A220 aircraft in September to coincide with independence celebrations. The aircraft are part of the airline’s major refleeting program.

Air Niugini’s Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, says the airline will embrace the independence celebrations. “We will join other PNG-owned companies and PNG-based companies and those companies that are significantly older than us and our citizenry and fly the flag, as we always have done, very proudly,” he says.

“Our new A220 aircraft arrive to coincide with September 16 and to demonstrate 50 years of achievement. There’s no better way to demonstrate 50 years of achievement than to see it emblazoned on an aircraft.”

With expectations so high, here are some of the events planned for independence in the capital.

Community days from May to June

Celebrations will kick off every weekend with cultural displays by ethnic communities (such as Pacific Islander, Australian, Filipino, Malaysian, Chinese and Indian communities). Each weekend, one cultural community will showcase their food, customs and bilas (traditional wear) at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

PNG Music Festival Melanesia June 28 – July 5

Following community days, there will be an arts and music festival at Sir John Guise Stadium featuring PNG artists based locally and in Australia. Admission is free and open to the public.

PNG Month: Four Regions Culture and Art Festival in July

With this event, the country’s four regions will host respective celebrations over four weekends at various locations in Port Moresby. The format is ‘one region to one weekend’, with different provinces from each region hosting cultural shows at multiple venues, giving the public options for different gatherings.

Repentance prayers in August

Church prayers will be held during the month of Repentance Day. Keep an eye out on the calendar of events from the National Events Council to confirm times and dates.

Port Moresby Indigenous Landowner (Motu Koitabu Assembly) 50th Anniversary Prayer Day on September 7

Join Port Moresby’s indigenous landowners, who will pray for the 50th anniversary of the city and walk from Ela Beach to Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. The program ends with a church service at the stadium, which is open for everyone to attend.

‘Amazing Port Moresby’ unity parade on September 12

Floats from businesses and different cultural communities will join the public for a parade from Murray Barracks to Ela Beach. On arrival at Ela Beach, there will be events, plus market stalls, which will be held on September 13 and 14 as well.

‘Amazing Port Moresby’ festival on September 12–16

Celebrations will continue at Ela Beach, Murray Barracks and Unagi Oval, in partnership with the Tourism Promotion Authority. There will be the Festival of a Thousand Tribes, music and arts festivals and cultural shows at the University of Papua New Guinea and Pacific Adventist University.

Pasin Tumbuna on September 13–14

For an immersive cultural showcase, head to the Port Moresby Nature Park to witness sago-making, bilum-making, claypot-making and local food preparations.

PNG choir on September 16

Thousands of students will line Independence Boulevard, creating a ‘PNG 50’ formation. Additionally, there will be a flag-raising ceremony, singing of the national anthem with the Prime Minister and delegates in attendance, and then the lowering of the flag.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in January that King Charles III is expected to attend the celebrations, but this had not been confirmed when Paradise went to press.

The Prime Minister’s dinner, to be confirmed for September 15 or 16, will also be held, with the day ending with an explosion of night-time fireworks.

It is expected that the Bank of PNG will release new independence-themed notes and coins.

Carols by the sea on December 14

Grab your tickets for a music show at Ela Beach. The NCD office is yet to confirm the line-up but in previous years they have invited local choir groups to perform as well as local artists such as Sheii and Kronos.

Event details and dates were accurate at the time of going to press, but for updates, possible changes to programming and the addition of new events click here.