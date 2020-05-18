Discover Papua New Guinea’s National Museum & Art Gallery

by

Papua New Guinea’s capital city, Port Moresby, has a handsome art gallery and museum that is worth checking out in your next visit to PNG.

Step inside the handsome, recently remodelled National Museum & Art Gallery gallery and you’ll be greeted by tens of thousands of artefacts from Papua New Guinea’s 22 provinces, relating to anthropology, archaeology, natural history and contemporary art, some dating back to the 1800s.

Wander around the thoughtfully curated exhibits and you’ll find musical instruments, kina shell money, headgear decorated with feathers, ceremonial drums, elaborate bark cloth masks, totem

poles from the Sepik, and much more.

Nearby eats

The Vision City Mega Mall is about five minutes away and has 15 food and beverage outlets, including fast food, bakeries, cafes and restaurants.

Need to know

Open Monday to Saturday 9am to 3pm; Sunday 1pm to 3pm. Independence Drive, Waigani, Port Moresby. Free admission on weekdays; K10 on weekends for nonresidents.

For tours phone +675 325 2422

Website: museumpng.gov.pg

This is an excerpt of the story ‘Three of a kind’, which was first published in the March-April 2020 edition of Paradise, the in-flight magazine of Air Niugini.