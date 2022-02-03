Enga Province landowners and provincial government sign Porgera agreement

‘The formal execution of the PPCA represents important progress,’ said Barrick Gold’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow in a statement.

‘Our senior executives have been in PNG once again to oversee the final execution of the PPCA and the negotiation of key implementation agreements.

‘Our task now, in partnership with the State, is to accelerate the process so that the new company, which will be 51% majority owned by Papua New Guinean shareholders, is incorporated and a sound tenement granted, enabling the mine to reopen at the earliest opportunity and resume delivering economic benefits to the landowners and community of Porgera and to PNG.’

There are still several steps that will need to be completed before the mine can reopen, including a shareholders agreement, constitution, and incorporation of the new Porgera joint venture company and an operatorship agreement.

The mine produced some 600,000 ounces of gold in 2019. Some 2766 direct employees lost their jobs following its 2020 closure, with a significant flow-on impact on surrounding communities and national government revenues.

According to Barrick Gold, the care and maintenance of the mine cost it US$39 million (K136 million) in the nine months to 30 September 2021.